Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Ci vediamo al Mugello! Ducati riders saddle up from Bologna to the track.

A parade on the Futa pass from Borgo Panigale to Mugello ends with a lap of the circuit with some extra special guests.

Arriving in style seems almost an Italian pastime, and the Gran Premio d’Italia Oakley was no different. From the Ducati factory in Borgo Panigale to the stunning Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello, Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team), teammate Jack Miller and most recent winner Enea Bastianini (Gresini Racing MotoGP™) saddled up to enjoy some incredible scenery riding the Futa pass – and they had some Ducati company along for the ride.

The three MotoGP™ frontrunners were accompanied by an army of Ducati Owners Club members, with some joining at the starting point at the Ducati factory and others filing into the convoy on the picturesque Futa pass. From there, the group rode in tandem to Mugello.

At the track, the rest of the MotoGP™ Ducati armada were waiting to greet them: Pramac Racing’s Johann Zarco and Jorge Martin, Mooney VR46 Racing Team’s Luca Marini and Marco Bezzecchi, Gresini Racing MotoGP™’s Fabio Di Giannantonio and Aruba.it Ducati’s wildcard Michele Pirro. The convoy rode past the waiting group for a very special lap of Mugello, before returning to the main straight to strike a pose all together.

With the group all in line, the event came to an end in style as the Ducati Owners got the chance to mingle a little with their heroes and make a few fairly unique memories. Then it was time to enjoy some refreshments in pitlane and get ready to cheer them on this weekend as the Gran Premio d’Italia Oakley gets in gear – make sure to join them on Sunday at 14:00 when the lights go out for the MotoGP™ race!

QUOTES

Francesco Bagnaia: “The ride today, the event was cool! I enjoyed it. It was a long route from the Ducati factory to here in Mugello, and when I looked behind for the first time and saw all this line of Ducatis there, just Ducatis following us, it was an incredible sight. I enjoyed it a lot today!”

Jack Miller: “The only issue we had was following the camera car, it was a bit slow! Ha. The road was fantastic, it was a beautiful day here in Tuscany, you can’t ask for much better! It was a great group of people to ride with, awesome turnout, awesome to see the support and I’m looking forward to a good weekend in front of them!”

For more MotoGP info checkout our dedicated MotoGP News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website www.motogp.com

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security