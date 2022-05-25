Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Experience white-knuckled, spine-tingling action with the 2022 MotoGP ™ season and KTM.

Nothing compares to experiencing the thrilling speeds, high-energy atmosphere and full-sensory experience as being at a MotoGP™ event live and in the flesh. If the start of the 2022 MotoGP™ season is anything to go by, the rest of the season is set to be as explosive and unpredictable as ever!

Without a doubt, watching fully-fledged Factory race machines being piloted by the best riders in the world is nothing less than motorsport nirvana. Couple that with the “anything can happen” unpredictability of MotoGP™ and you have a live experience like no other.

KTM will once again be offering THE ULTIMATE ORANGE MOTOGP™ EXPERIENCE to race fans, which includes exclusive entry into KTM grandstands at key corners on the world’s greatest race tracks – with the added bonus of a KTM FAN PACK loaded with race-day essentials – including an exclusive KTM T-shirt, KTM Cap, earplugs (essential!) and a KTM Stringbag to keep your new stash in.

KTM Grandstands will be available at the following races for the 2022 MotoGP™ season:

27 – 29 May 2022 Gran Premio d’Italia | Mugello Circuit

03 – 05 June 2022 Gran Premi de Catalunya | Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

17 – 19 June 2022 Motorrad Grand Prix Deutschland | Sachsenring

24 – 26 June 2022 TT Assen | TT Circuit Assen

05 – 07 August 2022 British Grand Prix | Silverstone Circuit

19 – 21 August 2022 Motorrad Grand Prix von Österreich | Red Bull Ring

14 – 16 October 2022 Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix | Phillip Island



THE ULTIMATE ORANGE MOTOGP™ EXPERIENCE tickets for the European rounds are on sale online at KTM MOTOGP™ EXPERIENCE.

The KTM Fanstand is the best place to watch the British Grand Prix, based as it is at Copse A of the iconic circuit. That means you’ll get to see the start of each race – with a giant TV opposite the Fan Stand to view the rest of the lap. For the Silverstone round, tickets can be bought direct from Silverstone Circuit.

