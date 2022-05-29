Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

The Italian takes to the top step on home turf after a masterclass in MotoE™ tactics.

The win was a classic: Matteo Ferrari (Felo Gresini MotoE™) was back on top in Race 2 of the FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup at Mugello, taking victory with a small margin over another huge group battle as the Italian played his cards to perfection on home turf. Dominique Aegerter (Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE™) took second, crossing the line at exactly the same time as Marc Alcoba (Openbank Aspar Team) but taking P2 thanks to setting the fastest lap. And the eagle-eyed Swiss rider spotted something else: passes under Yellow Flags earlier in the race.

After a thorough review from the FIM Stewards, changes of position were applied. For Alcoba it was three positions, demoting him from the podium and meaning Miquel Pons (LCR E-Team) takes third place. For Niccolo Canepa (WithU GRT RNF MotoE™ Team) and Eric Granado (LCR E-Team) it was one position each, so Canepa is classified sixth and Granado eighth. But let’s rewind…

Kevin Zannoni (Ongetta SIC58 Squadra Corse) made the best start and it was he who led the field out of San Donato for the first time, from Aegerter and Ferrari. Just behind that trio, Mattia Casadei (Pons Racing 40) fell as he exited the corner, while Hikari Okubo (Avant Ajo MotoE™) was also on the deck later on the opening lap. He would be taken to the medical centre with pain in his right leg, but was ultimately passed Unfit for showing he’d sustained an impact to his head, so he’ll need a check up to be passed fit for the next round.

Meanwhile at the front, Zannoni continued to lead into the second lap, but Aegerter was swamped as they all slipstreamed towards San Donato and the Swiss rider dropped back to sixth. Ferrari had taken over second spot while Pons was up to third and Alcoba fourth, a rise of six positions relative to where each had qualified.

Ferrari gained one more position – the most important one – when he outbraked Zannoni at San Donato on Lap 3, as Alcoba rode around the outside of Pons just behind them. Canepa was fifth at that point while Aegerter would soon have a battle for sixth position on his hands with closest rival in the standings, Granado.

The end of the main straight was clearly the prime overtaking zone but Zannoni found resistance when he tried to go around Ferrari in a bid to reclaim first position at the start of Lap 4. Pons and Canepa, on the other hand, were able to slip underneath Alcoba and push him back to fifth spot.

Of course, San Donato was not the only place where overtaking was coming thick and fast in MotoE™, and Pons proved that when he moved ahead of Zannoni through Scarperia/Palagio on Lap 5. That promoted the Spaniard to second, and it also allowed Ferrari to stretch his advantage slightly.

Then Alcoba, who was already back in front of Canepa, passed Zannoni at Bucine. That much was straightforward, but they nearly touched on exit and the Italian had to pick up his bike, which caused him to drop yet more positions. Zannoni was fifth when the crossed the stripe to start the final lap, and eighth by the time they were on their way out of San Donato and back down the hill.

In all of that, Aegerter had risen from seventh to fourth, but the previous day’s race winner was not done. He nabbed third from Alcoba as they went through Bucine for the final time, but it would still come down to a drag to the finish line. Ferrari won by 0.529 seconds, but it was astonishingly close in terms of who would be declared second.

Aegerter and Alcoba were separated by 0.001 seconds according to timing, then that was revised to a dead heat for second and the former was officially given second using fastest lap times as tie-break. For Alcoba, it still seemed like his first MotoE™ podium, but later came the heartbreak and the position penalties, giving Pons third although the Spaniard didn’t make it to parc ferme.

WithU GRT RNF MotoE™ Team rider Andrea Mantovani is now classified fourth after again pipping Granado on track, but with the shuffle on Saturday the Italian gains instead of losing out after the DSQ in Race 1 for low tyre pressure. Zannoni takes P5 ahead of Canepa, with Alcoba classified seventh.

Granado is classified eighth, ahead of Kevin Manfredi (Octo Pramac MotoE™), and Hector Garzo (Tech3 E-Racing).

With a win and a second placing at Mugello, Aegerter’s lead at the top of the World Cup standings is now 29 points over Granado and 30 over Ferrari. After six hectic races to start the season, it is time for the FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup field to take a break before their fourth round of the season at the Motul TT Assen on June 24-26, so join us then for more!

MotoE™ PODIUM

1 Matteo Ferrari – Felo Gresini MotoE™ – Energica – 12’04.368

2 Dominique Aegerter – Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE™ – Energica – 10.529

3 Miquel Pons – LCR E-Team – Energica – +0.566

Matteo Ferrari: “I’m really happy because this is my 11th podium, like my number, so it’s really special. Also, winning at Mugello is really incredible, in front of these fans. I changed the strategy from yesterday, I pushed a little bit more in the first part of the race. I was really confident with the bike and I think we took another step, so I’m really happy about that. When I saw that I had a little gap, I said, ‘Okay, continue to push,’ because today there was a lot to win. It was really, really difficult to manage the bike but I’m really happy about this podium and this first victory of this year.”

For more info checkout our dedicated MotoE News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security