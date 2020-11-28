Fs‑3 Racing Kawasaki Sign Jackson And Skinner For 2021 Bsb Title Challenge

FS-3 Racing Kawasaki will again be the official Kawasaki Superbike team in the Bennetts British Superbike Championship for 2021. The Midlands-based team has signed an exciting pairing of riders, with proven Superbike star Lee Jackson being joined by reigning British Supersport Champion, Rory Skinner.

Both riders will be campaigning the all-new and track-focused 2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR, which has been developed in conjunction with the World Superbike-conquering Kawasaki Racing Team. After his best ever season in 2020, multiple podium-finisher Lee Jackson has re-signed with FS-3 Racing for the 2021 campaign, where he will be setting his sights on challenging for his maiden title.

Joining Jackson is rookie sensation, and reigning British Supersport Champion, Rory Skinner. The young Scotsman was dominant throughout 2020 and will be stepping up to the premier class, having signed a two-year deal with the team.

2021 will mark FS-3 Racing’s second year as the Official Kawasaki Superbike team in the UK. Despite their relatively short history, the team has enjoyed a number of wins in the series and have a proven pedigree for developing young riders into race winning contenders.

Ross Burridge, Head of Marketing & Racing Department at Kawasaki UK, said, “Despite the shortened season this year we have enjoyed some great results with FS-3 Racing and are excited to be working closely with them again in 2021 with a young and exciting rider line-up.

With the addition of the stunning new Ninja ZX-10RR and extra technical support from the Kawasaki Racing Team, we are certain that both riders will be battling towards the front of the pack in 2021! We can’t wait to get started, and hopefully get to see fans trackside once again.

Nigel Snook, FS-3 Racing Kawasaki Team Owner, added, “We’ve already received an early Christmas present in the form of the latest version of the ZX-10RR. With limited testing before the new season kicks off, we’ll be working hard over the winter in conjunction with full support from Kawasaki to ensure we get the most out of the new model from day one.

We’re delighted that Lee Jackson is going to be with us again to build on his impressive return to the Superbike class this year. Lee will be a genuine contender for race wins next year, and his consistency is bound to see him racking up the points.

Always keen to support talented young riders, we’re delighted to welcome Rory Skinner to the team. At just 19, Rory was the youngest ever winner of the British Supersport class this year. Building on his experience in the Red Bull Rookies, Junior World Championship and winner of the inaugural British Talent Cup, Rory is now ready to test his skills against some of the best Superbike riders in the world.”

Ready to take a step forward in 2021, Lee Jackson said, “After my strongest season in the British Superbike class to date, getting the opportunity to stay with the same team and crew for 2021 was a great option and something I knew I wanted to do. With this package I know we can fight for race wins week in, week out, and that’s the goal for 2021. The news of a new Kawasaki ZX-10RR for the 2021 race season is awesome and after seeing the bike in the flesh I’m even more excited!”

Eager to start his rookie season, Rory Skinner said, “I’m delighted to be joining FS-3 Racing Kawasaki! From the minute I met Darren and Nigel I clicked with them and feel that they are the right team for me at this stage in my career. They’re a relatively young team but they’ve already proven to be race winners and like me are very ambitious.

Everyone knows how good the ZX-10RR is and having seen the new bike up close I have no doubt it will be even better in 2021. Kawasaki UK are right behind the project and I can’t wait to get out and start testing properly in April.”

