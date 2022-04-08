Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

Only 0.035s between Garcia and Diaz at the end of the opening day of the Pirelli Aragon Round

2017 WorldSSP300 Champion Marc Garcia (Yamaha MS Racing) ended the day on top of the timesheets on Friday of the Pirelli Aragon Round. He set his fastest time of 2’07.485 in Free Practice 1, with his best afternoon lap time being about a second slower. “This morning we were fast on track. But this afternoon, the weather changed with more cloudy and windy conditions. But overall, I felt good with the tyre in FP1 and FP2” explained Garcia.

0.035s behind him was Alvaro Diaz (Arco Motor University Team) whose best time was set in the afternoon session, where he was the fastest on track. Diaz will be looking on to build on a positive first day of action as he looks to add to his podium tally in WorldSSP300.

Bruno Ieraci (Prodina Racing WorldSSP300) was third in the combined standings with a best time of 2’06.735s claimed in Free Practice 2. The Italian ended the two 2021 races in the top ten and will also be a challenger for Saturday’s Superpole.

Ton Kawakami (AD78 Team Brasil by MS Racing), Lennox Lehmann (Freudenberg KTM – Paligo Racing) and Victor Steeman (MTM Kawasaki) completed the top six, meaning all three manufacturers featured in the top five. Yuta Okaya (MTM Kawasaki) and Samuel Di Sora (Leader Team Flembbo), who were both in the 2021 Championship top six, concluded Friday in 20th and 21st place when both of them showed strong pace during the Supported Test earlier this week.

WorldSSP300 Combined Results after FP2

1. Marc Garcia (Yamaha MS Racing) 2’06.564

2. Alvaro Diaz (Arco Motor University Team) +0.035s

3. Bruno Ieraci (Prodina Racing WorldSSP300) +0.171s

4. Ton Kawakami (AD78 Team Brasil by MS Racing) 0.235s

5. Lennox Lehmann (Freudenberg KTM – Paligo Racing) 0.260s

6. Victor Steeman (MTM Kawasaki) +0.486s

