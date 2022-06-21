Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

The number 28 is now just seven points off the top as Moto3™ gets in gear for the Netherlands.

Izan Guevara (GASGAS Aspar Team) has the momentum as Moto3™ heads for the Motul TT Assen, with the number 28 having taken the last two wins in some style – and he’s now within just seven points of the Championship lead held by teammate Sergio Garcia. A third win in a row would be a fantastic way to head into the summer break, but there will be plenty of competition…

Garcia lost out last season by the smallest margin as it came down to a Garcia vs Dennis Foggia (Leopard Racing) duel, and both will likely be strong again. And both head into the round from podiums, and Garcia has been incredibly consistent. Can they stamp some more veteran authority back on Guevara?

Tatsuki Suzuki (Leopard Racing) had another good race in Germany and had a solid finish at Assen last year, and Ayumu Sasaki (Sterilgarda Max Racing Team) returned to the fold at the Sachsenring to get straight back in the fight at the front. Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Tech3), meanwhile, recovered from P24 on the grid plus two long laps after jumping the start to take seventh – maintaining his moniker as the only rider to score in all Moto3™ races so far this season, maybe a little ominous as we hit the halfway point.

Jaume Masia (Red Bull KTM Ajo) will also want more from Assen after a tougher Sunday in Germany, and likewise John McPhee (Sterilgarda Max Racing Team) after the Brit was forced off early on. Can they hit back in the Dutch TT?

The Geert Timmer chicane and the iconic Cathedral always serve up a storm, so make sure to tune in for more Moto3™ on Sunday at 11:00 (GMT +2)!

Moto3™ CHAMPIONSHIP: TOP 3

1 Sergio Garcia (GASGAS Aspar Team) – GASGAS – 166

2 Izan Guevara (GASGAS Aspar Team) – GASGAS – 159

3 Dennis Foggia (Leopard Racing) – Honda – 115

For more Moto3 info checkout our dedicated Moto3 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security