Hagon Signs New Three-year Deal To Sponsor The Classic Dirt Bike Show

Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

Mortons Media Group, owner of the Classic Dirt Bike Show, is delighted to announce that Hagon Shocks has signed a new three-year sponsorship deal.

The Classic Dirt Bike Show, held in February at the Telford International Centre, is the event of the year for classic off-road motorcycle enthusiasts of all disciplines.

Hagon Shocks, famed for its aftermarket shock absorbers and wheel building services, has been a long-time supporter of the show and recognised the continuing value of the event to the Hagon business.

Tony Hutchison of Hagon said of the deal: “We’re delighted to continue to support the Classic Dirt Bike Show and this new three-year agreement demonstrates the value of this event not just to Hagon Shocks but the whole industry. It was great to see the vibe return to the show in February post-pandemic and reaffirmed our decision to be the headline sponsor was the right one.”

The Classic Dirt Bike Show sponsored by Hagon Shocks will be back on February 18-19, 2023. For more information, please visit www.classicdirtbikeshow.co.uk

For more Classic Bike Shows News check out our Shows dedicated page Classic Bike Shows News

or head to the Classic Bike Shows website www.classicbikeshows.com

Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security