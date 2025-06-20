Indian Motorcycle UK offers the chance to be part of rock history at Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath’s Final Show

Indian Motorcycle, America’s first motorcycle company, is offering UK riders the chance to be a part of rock history with a ticket prize draw for ‘Back to the Beginning’ – Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath’s Final Show that will see the original lineup of Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward performing for the first time in over 20 years.

Taking place on Saturday, 5 July, at Villa Park in Black Sabbath’s hometown of Birmingham, the all-day, all-star event will celebrate Black Sabbath’s outstanding musical legacy with sets from iconic bands such as Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Halestorm, Alice In Chains, Lamb Of God, Anthrax, and Mastodon, as well as a supergroup of famous musicians from across the world.

Indian Motorcycle are delighted to offer a pair of Gold Standing Tickets worth £1,200. The best in the venue, these tickets are front section, prime position, right by the stage. The ultimate way to experience Black Sabbath’s final ever live performance.

Indian Motorcycle is delighted to offer a pair of Gold Standing Tickets worth £1,200. The best in the venue, these tickets are in the front section, prime position, right by the stage—the ultimate way to experience Black Sabbath’s final-ever live performance. Advertisement

With the event selling out in minutes, the ticket prize draw is an incredible opportunity to attend one of the most significant live music events of the decade where Ozzy Osbourne will perform a short solo set before joining Black Sabbath for his final bow.

For full terms & conditions and details on how to enter, UK riders simply need to visit the link below before midnight, Sunday, 29 June 2025:

blog.indianmotorcycle.co.uk/en/black-sabbath-comp

For more information on Indian Motorcycle visit IndianMotorcycle.eu and follow along on Facebook and Instagram.

For more Indian Motorcycle UK news check out our dedicated page Indian Motorcycle UK News

or head to the official Indian Motorcycles UK website indianmotorcycle.co.uk/

The Top 10 Roadster Motorcycles That Rule British Roads

The Top 10 Roadster Motorcycles That Rule British Roads Following on from last issues top 10 Modern Classic Motorcycles in 20205 we follow it up with our top picks Roadster/Naked Motorcycles





