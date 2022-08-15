Introducing The Versatile Hydraflux 2 Air D-dry® Jacket From Dainese

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Don’t be caught off guard by surprise rain showers, Dainese’s Hydraflux 2 Air D-Dry Jacket® has you covered – quite literally.

An icon of Dainese versatility, the Hydraflux 2 Air D-Dry® jacket combines the ventilation of a perforated jacket with the protection of a fully removable waterproof internal membrane which protects against rain and wind. Once removed, it can be folded and comfortably stored in a pocket.

Constructed in resistant, lightweight mesh, with QuickDry ventilated fabric inserts, this jacket is light and comfortable. Dainese safety standards are upheld with removable, EN 1621.1 certified composite protectors on the shoulders and elbows and the possibility to insert a G1 or G2 back protector in the dedicated pocket. There are adjusters at the neck, waist and cuffs for optimum riding comfort in all conditions.

The Hydraflux Air Jacket is available in both ladies and mens fit options, both with an RRP of £299.95. Men can choose from three colour options Black/Lava-Red, Black/Charcoal-Gray and Black/White in sizes UK 34-54 and ladies from two: Black/Black/White and Black/Charcoal-Gray/Lava-Red in sizes UK 38-50.

For more Dainese news check out our dedicated page Dainese News

Dainese is supplied to UK dealers through Nevis Marketing, to locate your nearest Dainese dealer, visit www.nevis.uk.com or call 01425 478936.

