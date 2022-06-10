Italian Rookie Bulega Fastest On The Opening Day Of Home Round

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

After not completing a timed lap in FP1, Bulega finished fastest on Friday as he lapped two tenths clear of his rivals at Misano.

Friday highlights – WorldSSP

P1 – Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) 1’37.620s

Bulega’s day was disrupted in FP1 as he was unable to set lap times, only two out laps in the morning, but was able to get 22 laps under his belt in FP2 and top the timesheets.

He finished more than two tenths clear of Stefano Manzi (Dynavolt Triumph).

“This morning was a really bad session, but in the end it’s a great Friday. I’m happy, we did a great job. This morning I couldn’t ride because of a technical issue. But today the feeling with the bike was already really good. We made a great improvement with the bike. I want to be competitive. It’s really special here as it’s the only Italian race this season. It’s really important for the team and me. I’ll try my best for the victory.”

Stefano Manzi was second at the end of Friday having been fast in both Free Practice sessions, including going fastest in Free Practice 1. Championship leader Dominique Aegerter (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) completed Friday’s top three as he finished 0.429s behind Bulega. It’s the first time this season he has not led the combined timing since the start of the season.

Three more Italian riders feature in fourth, fifth and sixth with the trio separated by only three tenths of a second. Federico Caricasulo (Althea Racing) claimed fourth spot with a 1’38.230s ahead of Raffaele De Rosa (Orelac Racing VerdNatura WorldSSP) in fifth and Lorenzo Baldassarri (Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team) in sixth. Baldassarri’s session was cut short when he had a technical issue at Turn 7 in the closing stages of the session, but he was still able to finish in sixth place.

WorldSSP action resumes on Saturday with the Tissot Superpole at 10:25 and Race 1 at 15:15.

WorldSSP Combined Results after FP2

1. Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) 1’37.620s

2. Stefano Manzi (Dynavolt Triumph) +0.225s

3. Dominique Aegerter (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) +0.429s

4. Federico Caricasulo (Althea Racing) +0.610s

5. Raffaele De Rosa (Orelac Racing VerdNatura WorldSSP) +0.779s

6. Lorenzo Baldassarri (Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team) +0.852s

