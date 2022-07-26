Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

A good motorcycle jacket must let through as much airflow as possible in summer. The summer jacket from iXS, with breathable mesh lining and large mesh areas, ensures optimum ventilation and enables good body temperature regulation. For wet and cooler weather, it has an option for attaching the Montevideo-ST membrane lining windproof and waterproof.

If you are sitting on a motorbike in high temperatures for long periods, you will appreciate the airy and comfortable Gerona-Air touring jacket. Thanks to many sizes from M-9XL and the width adjusters on the upper arms, elbows and cuffs, the jacket can be adapted ideally to the body, thereby offering a perfect fit. The Gerona-Air is also practical in terms of its large storage volume: the four outside pockets, two inside pockets and Napoleon pocket have everything you need for a motorcycle tour. The all-round fastening zip also provides the perfect combination with the trousers of the same name.

iXS also makes no compromises when it comes to safety. The tested shoulder and elbow pads ensure maximum protection. The jacket also has a pocket for attaching a back protector.

The elegantly cut Gerona-Air touring jacket is available in one color and in many sizes up to 9XL.

The jacket is also perfectly accompanied by the Tour Gerona-Air 1.0 pants

TECHNICAL DETAILS

Recommended retail price: 199.95€ Includes. VAT

Color: BLACK-GREY-RED

Size: M-9XL

PRODUCT CHARACTERISTICS

Comfortable summer jacket with perfect fit from size M to 9XL

◊ Breathable mesh lining for optimal body climate

◊ Large mesh inserts for optimal ventilation

◊ Width adjustment on upper arm, elbow and on cuffs

◊ 4 outside pockets

◊ 2 inside pockets and 1 Napoleon pocket

◊ All-round connection zipper

◊ Height adjustable elbow protectors

◊ Jacket certified according to EN17092-3:2020 (AA)

◊ Shoulder and elbow protectors impacTec ETP-02, certified according to EN 1621-1:2012,

level 1

◊ Pocket for back protector (optionally retrofittable with impacTec TP-06 (X99514-BCK), certified according to EN 1621-2:2014, level 2)

MATERIAL

Shell: 100% polyester

Lining: 100% polyester

