KTM Announces Launch Timeline For 2026 Offroad Lineup

KTM announces its 2026 offroad lineup, presenting a sharpened focus on competitive performance across all categories. KTM announces its 2026 offroad lineup, presenting a sharpened focus on competitive performance across all categories.

Developed with direct input from top-level racing, the new range underlines KTM’s commitment to pushing the limits of offroad capability and maintaining its presence at the forefront of the sport.

This year’s launch will roll out in phases, with dedicated release dates for each segment.



Motocross: 30th July

Mini-Motocross: 30th July

Cross Country: 31st July

Enduro: 5th August



Each category will be revealed individually, giving riders and race teams around the world a date to circle on their calendars: the day the most technically advanced KTM offroad machines to date will be unveiled. From factory-inspired chassis updates to cutting-edge electronics and state-of-the-art connectivity features for off-road racing, the 2026 models are crafted to deliver unmatched adjustability, control and race-day performance.



For more information and updates, visit the 2026 KTM OFFROAD LAUNCHPAD. This webpage will be the central hub for all things 2026 Offroad. As each segment is released, the website will be updated with full specs and details.

KTM’s 2026 offroad lineup is almost here. Stay tuned. Stay READY TO RACE.

* Disclosure: This page may contain affiliate links, which means I may earn a commission (at no cost to you) if you click on the link and make a purchase. Any money made goes straight back into the website and magazine. Your support is appreciated!