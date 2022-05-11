Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Dunlop’s world championship race-winning Geomax MX33 tyre has been chosen as original equipment across the majority of models in the 2023 KTM motocross range.

The intense competitiveness of the motocross sector means that manufacturers are launching new and upgraded models earlier than ever. The latest KTM range is described by the manufacturer as “sleeker, slimmer, and designed to provide all riders of any experience level complete control”. To achieve these goals KTM has chosen the race-winning Dunlop Geomax MX33.

The versatile Geomax MX33 will be fitted on all the larger capacity 2023-spec KTM SX bikes, including the KTM 450 SX-F and KTM 250 SX-F.

Dunlop Geomax MX33 is designed for soft, mud and intermediate terrains, but its race-winning successes have come from its ability to perform on wider range of surfaces. This gives riders an edge in variable conditions. Riders have praised Geomax MX33 for its shock absorption and controllability, aided by Dunlop’s patented Progressive Cornering Block Technology.

In the 2022 AMA Supercross Championship, every race win was taken by a Dunlop rider, building on the race-winning success of Geomax MX33 in last year’s FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP).

Miguel Morais, Original Equipment Manager, Dunlop Motorcycle EMEA, says: “We are proud that Dunlop Geomax MX33 has been chosen by KTM. The manufacturer’s goal is to sell a machine that is ready to win at professional and amateur levels around the world, and the fitment of a Supercross and MXGP winning tyre fits this objective perfectly.”

