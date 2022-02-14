Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

Carole Nash MCN London Motorcycle Show bounces back with bumper weekend.

After a one-year hiatus, the Carole Nash MCN London Motorcycle Show roared back into the capital with a bumper weekend of two-wheel action. Featuring exclusive machines from 21 of the world’s leading motorcycle brands, a unique tribute to MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi, and edge-of-your-seat live-action racing, tens of thousands of bike fans flocked to ExCeL London to kick-start the biking season.

As always, the biggest attraction for the 31,814 fans who attended across the three days was the abundance of exotica on display from the 21 manufacturers exhibiting at the show. Artisan Electric, BMW, Can-AM, CCM, Ducati, Honda, Indian Motorcycle, Kawasaki, KTM, Langen Motorcycles, Lexmoto, Macrais, Maeving, Royal Enfield, Suzuki, Talaria UK, Triumph, Ural Motorcycles, Yamaha, Voge UK and Yadea were all showcasing the latest 2022 machines.

Many manufacturers also used the show to unveil a host of special machines to the public. BMW brought the BMW Concept CE 02 and Vision AMBY machines, the first time they were seen publicly in the UK, while Ducati unveiled the DesertX, which was seen for the first time in Europe outside of Italy. Kawasaki used the Show and the London backdrop to launch the official FS-3 Racing British Superbike Championship livery, while the all-new Gas Monkey Garage FHO Racing BMW that Peter Hickman will use at the 2022 Isle of Man TT was also on display. Suzuki brought seven rare world championship-winning machines, including Barry Sheene’s XR14s, Kevin Schwantz’s RGV500 and Joan Mir’s 2020 MotoGP winning GSX-RR, while Yamaha showcased the 2021 title-winning machines of MotoGP star Fabio Quartararo, World Superbike ace Toprak Razgatlioğlu and British Superbike hero Tarran Mackenzie.

Alongside launching his TT machine, Peter Hickman spent the weekend going head-to-head with fellow TT icon John McGuinness in a series of live-action races. Battling to be crowned MCN’s ‘King of the Road,’ the duo also had to beat a host of other riders, including Dominic Herbertson, Tim and Tom Neave, Chrissy Rouse, Danny Webb, and Charlie Nesbitt.

Race fans were also able to see a stunning tribute to MotoGP icon Valentino Rossi. Having spent 26 years competing at the highest levels of motorcycle racing, the Italian star finally hung up his leathers. To celebrate a monumental career, the Carole Nash MCN London Motorcycle Show flew in six of his Championship-winning machines, including his four MotoGP Yamahas from 2004, 2005, 2008 and 2009 alongside his two 125cc and 250cc Aprilias from the 1997 and 1999 seasons.

For those visitors looking for a trip down memory lane, Silverstone Auctions had 100 rare bikes under the hammer, generating over £700,000 in sales with over 80% of machines being sold. The auction achieved a world record sale price for a Honda CB400 1978 F2 model which went for £15,950.

The Adventure Zone – sponsored by Spada also kept visitors enthralled with a host of chats from some intrepid explorers, including Bruce Smart, Ben King, Robert Hughes, Vanessa Ruck, Nick Sanders, Jack Groves, Michael Guy, Chris Donaldson, Simon Weir, Alex Navarette, Fern Hume, The Sidecar Guys, Tiffany Coates, John Small, Timothy Angus, Nathan Millward and Henry Crew. For custom bike fans, the Built Custom Bike Zone – styled by SPIDI saw a jaw-dropping display of custom bikes on show from some of Europe’s most exciting builders.

Summing up a fantastic weekend, Rebecca Donohue, Head of Marketing at Carole Nash added “The Carole Nash MCN London Motorcycle Show is a key event in the motorcycling calendar, and it is so encouraging to see the biking industry get a real boost from this show. Our Six Wheel Insurance giveaway was a real success on the MCN stand. We believe bikers make safer drivers and our Six Wheel policy demonstrates that with competitive car premiums, one renewal date, less paperwork and hassle.”

