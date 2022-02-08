Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

The Carole Nash MCN London Motorcycle Show kicks off this Friday at London’s ExCeL Centre, celebrating all things two-wheeled.

Alongside 21 of the world’s leading motorcycle brands showcasing the latest in new metal, the Show will also be hosting a special tribute to MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi, featuring bar-to-bar live-action racing, a unique classic auction by Silverstone Auctions and a host of stunning customs from Built Magazine.

For the first time since 2020, the Carole Nash MCN London Motorcycle Show returns to London’s ExCeL Centre for a three day biking extravaganza. Seen as the kick-start to the riding season, the 2022 event is set to be a spectacular weekend that offers something for the entire family.

One of the biggest attractions will be seeing the latest 2022 models from 21 of the world's leading motorcycle manufacturers, including Artisan Electric, BMW, Can-AM, CCM, Ducati, Honda, Indian Motorcycle, Kawasaki, KTM, Langen Motorcycles, Lexmoto, Macrais, Maeving, Royal Enfield, Suzuki, Talaria UK, Triumph, Ural Motorcycles, Yamaha, Voge UK and Yadea. Must-see attractions for many attendees will be the Ducati DesertX, which will be seen for the first time in Europe outside of Italy, and the BMW Concept CE 02 and Vision AMBY, which will be the first time they're seen publicly in the UK.

After 26 seasons entertaining millions of fans around the world, MotoGP icon Valentino Rossi retired at the end of last season. To celebrate the legend, the 2022 Carole Nash MCN London Motorcycle Show will also be hosting a special tribute to him, flying in six of his Championship-winning machines, including his four MotoGP Yamahas from 2004, 2005, 2008 and 2009 alongside his two 125cc and 250cc Aprilias from the 1997 and 1999 seasons.

Race fans will also be able to see a jaw-dropping collection of seven world championship-winning machines on the Suzuki stand. This includes the likes of Barry Sheene's XR14s, Kevin Schwantz's RGV500 and Joan Mir's 2020 MotoGP winning GSX-RR.

Returning for this year will be the ever-popular live-action racing, which will see road racing legends John McGuinness and Peter Hickman go head-to-head as they battle to be crowned the ‘MCN King of the Roads’. Joining the duo will be some of the UK’s brightest talent, including former GP rider Danny Webb, TT rider Dom Herbertson and National Superstock Champions Chrissy Rouse and Tom Neave. Taking over the centre of the show, the free races are bar-to-bar action that will keep everyone on the edge of their seats. For customers looking to get closer to the action, the VIP paddock pass gives entry to the whole show, a grandstand view of a race of their choice, a meet and greet with McGuinness, Hickman and the other competitors, as well as a unique celebratory magazine dedicated to Valentino Rossi.

The Friday has been nicknamed 'Fire-up Friday', and will see a whole host of machines coming to life in an explosion of noise. Peter Hickman will be starting his FHO Racing BMW M1000R race bike, while a Honda RC213V-S road bike, a machine that's rarely even seen in the flesh, let alone heard running, will also be revving up. For Barry Sheene fans, Suzuki will be starting his world championship-winning 1976 XR14, taking them back to the glory days of racing.

If all that wasn’t enough, the 2022 Show will also feature a unique classic bike auction held by Silverstone Auctions, seeing over 100 rare bikes going under the hammer on Saturday 12th February. For those riders looking to escape this year, the Adventure Zone – sponsored by Spada will see a host of intrepid explorers taking to the stage to talk about their incredible adventures and share tips and advice for those looking to make their own trips. Some of the names confirmed to be taking to the stage include Bruce Smart, Ben King, Robert Hughes, Vanessa Ruck, Nick Sanders, Jack Groves, Michael Guy, Chris Donaldson, Simon Weir, Alex Navarette, Fern Hume, The Sidecar Guys, Tiffany Coates, John Small, Timothy Angus, Nathan Millward and Henry Crew.

For custom bike fans, Built Magazine is bringing some of Europe’s hottest builders together to the Built Custom Bike Zone – styled by SPIDI. This unique space will be a must-visit part of the show for those who want to see an array of stunning custom bikes.

Until midnight on February 9th, tickets for the three-day extravaganza are on sale at a discounted price of just £19 in advance for adults (£23 on the door), while senior citizens and student tickets cost £17. Children under 15 go free, and the show offers free parking for those visitors arriving by bike.

