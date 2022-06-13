Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Tight, twisty and sometimes throwing up a different kind of Moto3™ showdown, the Sachsenring awaits.

What was 28 points is now just 16 as Moto3™ heads for Germany, with Izan Guevara (GASGAS Aspar Team) now within a third place of teammate Sergio Garcia as the latter continues to lead the fight for the crown. Now the tight and twisty Sachsenring awaits, where Garcia took some solid points last season in the front group and Guevara, then a rookie, headed the second group completing the top ten. What will await in 2022?

Dennis Foggia (Leopard Racing) will likely be a key challenger, with a podium at the track last year and coming in from some great speed only dented by a technical issue on race day in Barcelona. Teammate Tatsuki Suzuki is also on a roll of form. Meanwhile Jaume Masia (Red Bull KTM Ajo) will, like Foggia, want more from Germany, the Spaniard having only taken eighth last time out and losing some ground.

The track is such that the veterans and those who unlock the secrets of the Sachsenring have more chance to pull away than at many venues, so it could be a classic showdown for some seriously valuable points. Who will head into Assen with the advantage? We’ll find out on Sunday at 11:00 (GMT +2), so make sure to tune in!

Moto3™ CHAMPIONSHIP: TOP 3

1 Sergio Garcia (GASGAS Aspar Team) – GASGAS – 150

2 Izan Guevara (GASGAS Aspar Team) – GASGAS – 134

3 Jaume Masia (Red Bull KTM Ajo) – KTM – 103

