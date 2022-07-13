Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Muc-Off, the global leaders in motorcycle and bicycle care and maintenance, are proud to launch their new Motorcycle Kick Stand Pad as one of this season’s rider essential products.

Motorcycle trips taking you to unsolid ground? Muc-Off has developed this super useful tool, designed to stop your kickstand slipping or sinking in soft tarmac, grass, mud or sand. It also helps to protect driveways, garage floors and paving.

Fitting most styles of motorcycle kickstands including tourers, cruisers, sport bikes and adventure bikes, the new Muc-Off Kick Stand Pad is designed to keep you shiny side up this season, no matter where your two wheeled adventure takes you!

“Having experienced that sinking feeling of returning to my motorcycle, only to find it horizontal in mud, I’m super stoked to be able to prevent others from experiencing the same costly nightmare! We wanted to ensure ultimate stability for a rock steady footing, with our innovative cross shaped kick stand pad.” – Alex Trimnell, CEO at Muc-Off.

The unique cross shaped design helps displace weight load in a range of directions and offers increased stability on all ground types. Its durable ABS construction is designed to withstand even the heaviest of loads. This handy tool is small enough to throw in your jacket pocket or can be attached to our Muc-Off lanyard for easy access.

At just £4.99, you can put your mind at ease knowing your pride and joy won’t be taking a nap when you get back!

Available direct online at www.muc-off.com, all Muc-Off global dealer networks and select e-retailers.

