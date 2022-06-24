Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

The impressive newcomer showed off some wet weather prowess to top the timesheets on Day 1 at Assen.

Day 1 at the Motul TT Assen belonged to rookie David Muñoz (BOE Motorsports) as he went quickest in a very wet FP1 before repeating the feat in an improved but wet FP2. Tatsuki Suzuki (Leopard Racing) took second, just under a tenth and a half back, with Ryusei Yamanaka (MT Helmets – MSI) third within another half a tenth.

FP1

Muñoz was quickest from the off in a wet Moto3™ FP1, fastest for the vast majority of the session at the TT Circuit Assen and ending it quickest ahead of Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Tech3). John McPhee (Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max) was just 0.086 seconds in further arrears again in third.

Suzuki was fourth with a 1:52.963 and fifth went to Alberto Surra (Rivacold Snipers Team) on a 1:53.176. Despite the tricky conditions, Surra was the only rider to take a tumble, but his late highside at Madijk was on the milder end of the scale. Muñoz and McPhee were also seen having their moments as the rain seemed to get somewhat heavier in the closing stages, but they managed to stay upright.

The World Championship-leading GASGAS Aspar Team duo were a little further back on the timesheet. German GP winner Izan Guevara was seventh on a 1:53.575 and Sergio Garcia, whose margin in the riders’ standings has been cut to seven points, was eighth on a 1:54.115. Jaume Masia (Red Bull KTM Ajo) took ninth on a 1:54.306, whilst Dennis Foggia (Leopard Racing) was 3.184 seconds off the pace in 18th.

FP2

The conditions had improved and therefore so did the laptimes, with everyone quicker in the afternoon. Muñoz remained the rider to beat, with Suzuki moving up to second with some more impressive pace. Yamanaka leapt up the timesheets into third, just ahead of British rookie Scott Ogden as the VisionTrack rider shone in FP2. Andrea Migno (Rivacold Snipers Team) completed the top five.

There was only one crasher in FP2, too, as Elia Bartolini (QJMotor Avintia Racing Team) took a tumble, rider ok.



Provisional Q2 places

FP2 is the same as the combined timesheets, so it’s Muñoz, Suzuki, Yamanaka, Ogden and Migno leading the way. Next up is Carlos Tatay (CFMoto PrüstelGP), ahead of SIC58 Squadra Corse duo Lorenzo Fellon and Riccardo Rossi. Öncü, the only rider to have scored in every race so far in 2022, is ninth as Masia completed the top ten.

McPhee, Guevara and Ortola are next up, with Garcia currently the last rider set to move through… but everything could still change on Saturday morning, especially as the weather remains changeable! Tune in for FP3 at 9:00 (GMT +2), before qualifying from 12:35.

FRIDAY: TOP 3

1 David Muñoz (BOE Motorsports) – KTM – 1’52.406

2 Tatsuki Suzuki (Leopard Racing) – Honda – +0.181

3 Ryusei Yamanaka (MT Helmets – MSI) – KTM – +0.232

