The latest drop features the brand’s logo as the leading design theme, with new colours and a special tribute to MV Agusta’s all-times hero and motorcycling legend Giacomo Agostini.

After the successful launch of Logo Level 1 last July, MV Agusta Motor S.p.A. announces the release of the second drop of its branded streetwear apparel collection, Logo Level 2. As with the first capsule collection, the theme of this release revolves around the iconic MV Agusta logo, with new colours and the addition of a special tribute to Giacomo Agostini, the 15-times World Champion motorcycling legend. LL2 aims to appeal to a wide, streetwise and discerning audience of younger-generation bikers and non-bikers. The collection will be found on MV Agusta’s official online store https://mvagusta.store/pages/collection-logo-level-2 and at street-fashion garment stores around the world.

Hoodies, T-shirts and long-sleeves tops proudly sport the MV Agusta logo, while the quilted jacket captures the attention thanks to its diamond pattern evoking the world of racing and the glam embroideries on both the front and the back – without doubt the star of the collection.

This second capsule also includes a street-feel track-suit, featuring the “extended version” of the logo, with it’s oversize fit and its beyond-cool colour scheme.

Freshest in the LL2 drop is the velvet outfit dedicated MV Agusta’s riding hero, Giacomo Agostini. With its giant AGO on the back and the brand logo on the front, the vintage feel of this look is nicely offset by a very contemporary cut.

All the items in the collection are made in Italy and handcrafted with the same passion and attention to detail that mark the great MV Agusta tradition.

