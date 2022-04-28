Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

The most advanced motorcycle sport touring jacket and trousers in the Dainese range, the Carve Master 3 GORE-TEX® combo offers maximum performance all year round – meaning riders can simply enjoy the ride…

Both the jacket and trousers boast the same soft, yet abrasion-resistant, Mugello fabric construction with 3D-Stone inserts to guarantee abrasion resistance across the most exposed areas. The GORE-TEX® waterproof membrane shields against the elements, while guaranteeing excellent breathability. The removable thermal lining boosts comfort even when travelling in winter. Strategically placed zip-operated air vents allow for great versatility and make the Carve Master 3 the great all-year-round riding companion.

The highest Dainese safety standards are upheld throughout with Pro-Armor Lev. 2, Type B protectors on the elbows, shoulders, hips and knees and the option to insert a G1 or G2 back protector and Pro-Armor chest protectors. Dainese Pro-Armor technology, inspired by the geometries of natural fractals, allows for maximum protection, with the mobility of a soft protector and ideal ventilation due to a surface that is perforated across 40% of its area.

There are adjusters on the sleeves, waist, wrist and calf, a drawstring on the bottom of the jacket, adjustable height knee protectors and a jacket and trouser connecting zip. There’s plenty of storage for personal possessions with a multitude of jacket pockets – including two inside, two outside which are waterproof, one on the thermal liner and a cargo pocket on the back.

The Carve Master 3 GORE-TEX® jacket is available in three colour options – black/ebony, black/ebony/fluo-yellow and black/ebony/lava-red for both men (sizes 44-62) and women (sizes 38-52) and all have an RRP of £549.95.

The Carve Master 3 GORE-TEX® trousers are available in a choice of men’s or women’s fit with an RRP of £429.95. The Carve Master 3 Lady GORE-TEX® pants are available in black/ebony in sizes 38-52. The Carve Master 3 GORE-TEX® pants for men are available in black/ebony or black/lava red in size 44-62.

