It’s back to Silverstone for the British Talent Cup riders as a weekend alongside the MotoGP™ paddock lies ahead.

Can anyone stop Johnny Garness (MLav VisionTrack Academy) in the 2022 British Talent Cup title race? Time is running out for the chasers to hunt down the Cup leader as the pack descend on Silverstone for a bumper weekend alongside MotoGP™. It’s the long, fast, Grand Prix layout and there are another 50 points on the table.

Last time out at Brands Hatch, Garness claimed his first double victory of the season to make it three wins from three including his Race 2 Knockhill win. Garness’ lead now sits at a healthy 58 points with eight races left to contest – and the number 57 already has a 25-point haul in his pocket from Round 1, albeit on the National layout at Silverstone.

Carter Brown (MLav VisionTrack Academy), meanwhile, retired in Race 2 at Brands Hatch to put a dent in his title aspirations after a run of four podiums in five races, and Kiyano Veijer (Microlise Cresswell Racing) is now sitting just one point behind him in the standings. Brands Hatch wasn’t quite the weekend the Dutch rider was looking for, but Round 6 is a chance to bounce back.

Elsewhere, fifth in the standings Harrison Crosby (Banks Racing) returned to the rostrum at Brands Hatch for the first time since his double P2 at Silverstone, making Crosby one to watch. Harrison Dessoy (Microlise Cresswell Racing/Eastern Garage Racing), meanwhile, suffered his first non-score of the campaign in Race 2 at Brands, so he’ll be out to make amends and chase down both Brown and Veijer in the points table.

Evan Belford (City Lifting by RS Racing) can’t be counted out now he’s back either – and is one returning rider who, like Brown, who took a podium at the GP weekend last year. And then there’s Sullivan Mounsey (Wilson Racing/J&S Racing), who had a breakthrough weekend at the British GP in 2021, taking his best at the time of fourth, and has already made even bigger waves this season since returning to the fold. The list doesn’t stop there either, with stiff competition up and down the field.

It’s a big weekend on the biggest stage of the year, and two races face the BTC field once again. Race 1 goes green at 16:30 local time (GMT+1) on Saturday, with Race 2 kicking off on Sunday at 16:00.

