Quattro Group forge into third consecutive year of Bennetts British Superbike Championship partnership.

The Quattro Group will maintain their long-term presence within the Bennetts British Superbike Championship after extending their series partnership into a third season in 2022.

The extended agreement between commercial rights holder MSVR and the UK’s leading infrastructure equipment specialists, ensures Quattro Group maintain their official associate sponsor status with Britain’s leading motorsport Championship.

The partnership features the title sponsorship rights of the British Supersport and GP2 Championships, the premier support class series to Bennetts BSB, which features at all 11 rounds and showcases the world’s leading manufacturers.

The Quattro Group also benefit from significant promotion during the season as headline partner to three rounds, including the AB2K round at Knockhill, together with prominent trackside visibility at each event.

Quattro Group Managing Director John Murphy said: “Quattro Group is delighted to continue our partnership with MSVR by sponsoring the British Supersport Championship for a third year. The Supersport class provides for exciting racing throughout the season and Quattro is proud to be associated with the series.”

Bennetts British Superbike Championship Series Director Stuart Higgs commented: “I am delighted to announce an extension to our partnership with the Quattro Group, marking a third consecutive season of association this year.

“The Supersport class continues to thrive courtesy of our pioneering technical regulations and this season will feature more manufacturers on the grid. Title sponsorship of the British Supersport Championship, combined with the trackside branding and event naming rights, makes this a perfect platform for the Quattro Group to showcase their brand.”

