Yamaha Motor Europe announces the premiere of Race Like A Girl, a new 6-episode web series that will showcase the stories of women competing in high level motorcycle road racing on a World stage.

Created in partnership with the Yamaha Motor Europe’s Motorsport Division, Race Like A Girl focuses on the riders competing in the 2025 FIM Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship “WorldWCR”, where all 24 competitors race aboard identical Yamaha R7 motorcycles. As the single manufacturer supporting this championship.

Each of the six episodes will focus on one rider in the 2025 WorldWCR season, offering an intimate look into their personal journeys, ambitions, and challenges. Advertisement

Here in the UK, we have two riders who are competing in the 2025 WorldWCR Championship, Chloe Jones and Jamie Hanks-Elliott, both of whom have raced previously in the British Superbike Championship in it’s supporting categories.

Chloe Jones (GR Motosport) participated in a wildcard ride during the 2024 season finale at Jerez whereby the Brit finished consistently in the top 10 throughout Practice, Superpole and the Races. With 2 races of the 2025 season now under their belts, Jones currently sits 8th in the WorldWCR Championship.

Jamie Hanks-Elliott, who rides as an independent team for 2025 season, also participated in the 2024 season as a replacement rider for injured Lissy Whitmore, another British rider racing for Sekhmet Racing during its inaugural season.

Round 3 of the WorldWCR will take place on British Soil when the WorldSBK paddock makes it’s way to Donington Park on 11-13 July 2025.