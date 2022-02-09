Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

A Yamaha TZ500 with a staggering 0 miles on the clock is currently up for auction online.

Hosted by specialist automotive marketplace Collecting Cars, the production road racer from 1982 has never been ridden and is reported to be completely original down to the original tyres.

Having spent its years in both the UK and Italy as part of private collections, it has been carefully dry stored to preserve its integrity and remains in totally pristine condition.

Descended from the legendary YZR500 made famous by champion GP motorcycle racer Kenny Roberts, the TZ500 is powered by a 500cc two-stroke inline-four, producing around 115hp.

A ‘J series’ example, this model features a number of cosmetic changes compared to its predecessors, as well as reversed outer cylinders.

Edward Lovett, founder of Collecting Cars, said:

“Since launch, our team has sold more than 170 iconic and collectible motorcycles, including setting a new world record for a Japanese bike at auction with a Honda RC213V-S. We anticipate significant global interest in this as-new 1982 Yamaha TZ500, and while it is likely to be acquired by another private collection, it would be fantastic to see it put onto the track to be used as intended.”

To find out more information on this lot, visit Collecting Cars.

