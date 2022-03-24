Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

R&G, the world leader in damage protection products for motorcycles, has given the 2022 Triumph Tiger 660 and Speed Triple 1200RR a full makeover, unveiling a full range of crash protection and styling accessories for both machines.

With these machines set to be top sellers in 2022, R&G has unveiled a comprehensive array of crash protection and styling accessories for the Tiger 660 and Speed Triple 1200RR. This collection includes core crash protection items such as R&G Aero Crash Protectors, Engine Case Covers, Bar End Sliders and Fork Protectors.

R&G has also created an array of essentials, such as its popular Tank Traction Grips, Second Skin Protection, Tail Tidy and Radiator Guards. For those riders looking to take their machines on track or seeking additional protection while filtering, the all-new R&G Carbon Lever Defenders are also available.

The full collection for the Triumph Tiger 660 can be found here , while the Speed Triple 1200RR range is here

For more info on the full range of R&G products, visit www.rg-racing.com

For more information on R&G Racing products visit rg-racing.com

