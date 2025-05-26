Advertisement
RGNT Makes History with Sweden’s First Electric Motorcycle Race Debut

Pioneering a New Era of Motorsport at Anderstorp Raceway.
May 26, 2025

A bold new chapter in Swedish racing history began this weekend as RGNT Motorcycles became the first to bring an electric motorcycle to the grid at the Swedish Championship. Fast, silent, and revolutionary, the historic debut signals a major leap forward for electric motorsport—and the future of two-wheeled racing.

What started as a visionary concept has now become reality on the legendary Anderstorp Raceway. For RGNT, this milestone represents more than speed; it’s a celebration of innovation, determination, and an unrelenting passion for motorsport.

Through intensive development and rigorous on-track testing, RGNT’s participation in this pioneering racing series has already delivered critical insights and product advancements. These real-world conditions are proving essential in refining key aspects of the motorcycles, including fast-charging capabilities, endurance performance, and overall reliability.

“You don’t build the future of motorcycling behind a desk—you build it on the track,” said Jonathan Åström, CEO of RGNT Motorcycles. “This weekend is just the beginning. We’re here to inspire riders, fans, and engineers to believe in the power and potential of electric motorsport. And we’re committed to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible.”

RGNT’s presence on the grid is only the start. The company’s ambitious vision includes growing the field to at least 12 electric teams by the 2026 season, establishing a world-class racing platform that drives technological excellence and inspires a new generation of riders.

Frank Duggan
