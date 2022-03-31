Midlands Air Ambulance Charity Airbase ChallengeClick here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

Richa Adds Hypercane Gore-tex® And The Torch Flare Gloves To Its CollectionBelgium motorcycle clothing specialist, Richa, has introduced two new gloves to its 2022 collection – the Hypercane GORE-TEX® and Torch Flare gloves.

Hypercane GORE-TEX® glove 

Designed with a mix of genuine goatskin and stretch textile, the lightweight and waterproof all-sesaon gloves offer a four-way stretch through accordion stretch panels to offer optimal fitting and are secured with a double velcro fastening. The Hypercane GORE-TEX® gloves feature Gore-Grip® technology providing grip in any weather conditions. Tri-fleece lining gives a comfortable, yet breathable feel and the palm and fingers are reinforced with leather. D3O® protection is offered in both the knuckle and inner palm.

Available in sizes S-4XL, the Hypercane GORE-TEX® gloves have a RRP of £129.99

Torch Flare 

For 2022, Richa’s innovative Flare technology has been incorporated into its glove collection to give the highest visibility whilst out riding in poor or dark conditions. Made from a mix of goatskin leather and textile, they feature a waterproof Aquashell LTZ membrane and a double wrist velcro closure for improved fastening. The Torch Flare features hard CE-certified knuckle and Temperfoam inner palm protectors; their reinforcement is heightened through leather palms and fingers. The soft tri-fleece lining gives warm protection from the cold and an optimal fit is achieved through four-way stretch accordion panels.

Available in sizes S-4XL with a RRP of £79.99

