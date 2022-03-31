Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

Belgium motorcycle clothing specialist, Richa, has introduced two new gloves to its 2022 collection – the Hypercane GORE-TEX® and Torch Flare gloves.

Hypercane GORE-TEX® glove

Designed with a mix of genuine goatskin and stretch textile, the lightweight and waterproof all-sesaon gloves offer a four-way stretch through accordion stretch panels to offer optimal fitting and are secured with a double velcro fastening. The Hypercane GORE-TEX® gloves feature Gore-Grip® technology providing grip in any weather conditions. Tri-fleece lining gives a comfortable, yet breathable feel and the palm and fingers are reinforced with leather. D3O® protection is offered in both the knuckle and inner palm.

Available in sizes S-4XL, the Hypercane GORE-TEX® gloves have a RRP of £129.99

Torch Flare

For 2022, Richa’s innovative Flare technology has been incorporated into its glove collection to give the highest visibility whilst out riding in poor or dark conditions. Made from a mix of goatskin leather and textile, they feature a waterproof Aquashell LTZ membrane and a double wrist velcro closure for improved fastening. The Torch Flare features hard CE-certified knuckle and Temperfoam inner palm protectors; their reinforcement is heightened through leather palms and fingers. The soft tri-fleece lining gives warm protection from the cold and an optimal fit is achieved through four-way stretch accordion panels.

Available in sizes S-4XL with a RRP of £79.99

For more Richa UK News check out our dedicated page Richa UK News

Or for more official info or to locate your nearest dealer, visit www.nevis.uk.com

Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security