S100 Press Launch Harbinger Of Isle Of Man Road Racing Season.

Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

Two years and four days ago the Southern 100 press launch was held as the darkening clouds of the Covid-19 pandemic gathered overhead. Little did we know how our lives would be affected and our attitudes changed. Last night we gathered again with the Covid clouds receding; but with storm Eunice having prevented many from travelling to the island for this year’s launch.

It was great to meet up with old friends again; but also, a time to recall those who had passed away in the last two years. Unlike two years ago there was a real mood of optimism at the gathering; at last, we could look forward with confidence to seeing racing machinery on the 4.25 miles of the Billown Circuit.

Racing began on the circuit with a 3 race programme for the 1955 Southern 100. That meeting now has a14 race programme and we have the Blackfords Pre-TT Classic Races with 9 races and Post TT 3 race programme. The committee does a wonderful job in organising these events and them members of it are always welcoming. However, finding new people to take on the leading roles from the old hands is proving ever more difficult; especially as the American disease of litigating for everything has made those roles much more onerous. It seems inevitable that some paid outside senior officials will take over at least some of the key roles in the not too distant future.

Present at the event was Alan “Kipper” Killip; he raced in the initial Southern 100; then went on to be a travelling marshal at the races for 38 years. Many past riders were present, including Des Connor who had his immaculate MV3 on display.

The club has a loyal band of sponsors; all of whom have signed up again for this year; with many committed to staying indefinitely. Blackfords (Dave Smart) have sponsored the Pre-TT races since 2000 and also sponsor the 100 Club that has raised over £30,000 for the club. The IOM Steam Packet Company has provided sponsorship for 36 years and been the headline sponsor for the S100 meeting since 1999; long may the association continue. Other loyal sponsors include Hunt’s Motorcycles (Solo Championship) Darryl Blake Construction (Sidecar Championship); Colas (Circuit Sponsors); Mylchreest Group (course cars); Foraging Vintners (podium bottles); DAO (Post-TT races); Duke Travel and Ocean Motor Village.

This year Greenlight Television is hoping to improve its coverage still further with more kerb cameras and; CAA permitting; some drone coverage. The S100 will be streamed to many countries and once again it will be shown on ITV4. Manx Radio will provide live commentary; but will have to find a replacement for the legend that is Roy Moore; having reached 75 years of age he is hanging up the microphone. Cross Four Ways will not be the same without him; hopefully, he will enjoy his retirement. A round of applause was held in memory of another legendary broadcaster; the one and only George McCann, who passed away recently.

This year is the 60th of Sidecar racing on the circuit. A special beer is being brewed by Bushy’s to mark the occasion. Three of the event’s great drivers were present to outline their plans for the season. Dave Molyneux has moved away from 600cc four cylinders to a 900cc KTM twin; it will be very interesting to see how it fares against the screaming fours. The seemingly ageless John Holden has new passenger Jason Pitt in the chair due to Lee Cain being unavailable. 1997 Champion Greg Lambert is as enthusiastic as ever and will be at the sharp end come race day.

Double MGP winner Nathan Harrison and promising young Irish rider Paul Jordan were in attendance and brought some machinery for us to drool over. Both have made very promising starts to their careers on the Billown Circuit and will no doubt be pushing for wins before too long. Chris McGahan is a little more mature than those young guns; he will be going back to what he started racing with; a Montesa; in the Classic Lightweight and will be in the chair for Nick Houghton.

Entries are pouring in for the Pre-TT Classic, with the Sidecar numbers especially encouraging. The countdown has begun, 14 weeks to go.

Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security