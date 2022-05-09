Second Annual “rainey Ride To The Races” Set For Laguna Seca Round

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Second Annual “Rainey Ride To The Races” Set For MotoAmerica’s WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca Round.

Join Motorcycle Racing Legends Wayne Rainey, Kenny Roberts, Eddie Lawson, Bubba Shobert On July 8 For A Day On The Monterey Peninsula That You Won’t Forget.

MotoAmerica, North America’s premier motorcycle road racing series, is pleased to announce that the “Rainey Ride To The Races” is back and bigger than ever with three-time World Champion Kenny Roberts, four-time World Champion Eddie Lawson and three-time AMA Grand National Champion Bubba Shobert set to join three-time World Champion Wayne Rainey for his second-annual ride day on the Monterey Peninsula. The ride will take place on Friday, July 8 in conjunction with the GEICO MotoAmerica Superbike Speedfest at Monterey at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, July 8-10.

The Rainey Ride To The Races will again benefit the Roadracing World Action Fund, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that promotes motorcycle racing safety with the facilitation of soft air barrier systems at racing events.

The ride will begin at the Moto Talbott Motorcycle Museum at 4 E Carmel Valley Road in Carmel Valley, California, and will tour the best parts of the Monterey Peninsula, including in and around the Santa Lucia Mountain ranges, the Salinas Valley foothills, local wineries, and the stunning Steinbeck country. The ride will conclude at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca with lunch and a Q&A session with legends Rainey, Roberts, Lawson and Shobert.

An added benefit for 2022 is that Rainey Ride To The Races participants will get the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to take their motorcycles for two laps around the iconic WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca at the conclusion of the ride.

“Last year’s ride brought in close to $150,000 for the Roadracing World Action Fund and the 2022 ride promises to be even bigger and better,” said MotoAmerica President Wayne Rainey. “Last year we had Eddie on the ride and this year we’ve added Kenny and Bubba. Hanging out with those guys for a day will be a treat for all of us. It’s also cool that this year we’re giving participants in the ride the opportunity to take two laps of the Laguna Seca track. It’s going to be a great day and a great weekend of racing, and I can’t wait to see everyone there.”

The ride will be limited to 35 riders who purchase the special $325 Premium Rainey Ride To The Races ticket.

The Rainey Ride To The Races will be conducted at a relaxed, easy pace and no one will be left behind with Gordon McCall, a local motorcycle enthusiast and good friend of MotoAmerica, leading the ride. In addition, there will be a sweep, two rovers and, in the event of unforeseen mechanical issues, a sag wagon with a trailer that can transport motorcycles back to WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. The ride will take approximately two to two and a half hours from start to completion.

Funds raised from last year’s Rainey’s Ride To The Races helped in the purchase of 20 new Alpina soft barrier systems and 36 dog box sections that will be used for the first time at the VIRginia International Raceway round of the MotoAmerica series, May 20-22.

For more information or to purchase the Premium ticket, visit https://motoamerica.tixonlinenow.com/superbikeslaguna/?_ga=2.49901028.316319477.1652104127-622682377.1573599008

