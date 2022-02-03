Skidmarx now offer a race fairing, screen and seat unit for the Honda VFR400R NC30.

Manufactured between 1989-1992, the NC30 was the third generation of the VFR400R, featuring the ‘big bang’ engine, and is a popular track bike thanks to its fine handling and wide powerband.

Made in the UK from GRP fibreglass and tailored to fit the NC30 neatly, the front fairing is in two parts – top and sides, with separate belly pan section. Each piece comes ready for assembly, with pre-drilled holes and Dzus Fasteners.

The seat unit is made to fit to the original mounting points on the sub frame and has reinforcements where needed to give the strength and support for the rider. The original seat pad can be retained and used if required.

Matching race screens – in Standard, Double Bubble and Two-Piece TT Tall versions – are available to fit straight onto the fairing. They’re made in 2mm cast acrylic – which is 33% thinner than those for road use – offering a weight saving and giving better optical clarity, when tucked-in behind the screen.

Prices for the full race fairing start at £269.95 including VAT and for the matching seat unit from £134.95. Race screens sell from £54.95.

Call Skidmarx on 01305 780808 or visit www.skidmarx.co.uk for details.

For more aftermarket news check out our dedicated page Motorcycle Aftermarket News

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @mcindustry

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security