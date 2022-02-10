Super Soco Launches New Model Set To Redefine Urban Mobility

Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

The UK’s best-selling electric motorcycle brand, Super Soco, has introduced a brand-new model that provides a realistic and affordable alternative to e-bikes and e-scooters for urban mobility. The Super Soco CU mini offers the brand’s market-leading technology at the accessible price of just £1,699*.

The launch of the CU mini sees Super Soco further strengthen its position as the UK’s premier provider of lightweight electric powered-two wheelers (e-PTWs). The nimble and efficient model is set to redefine just how simple it can be to get around the city or town in a safe, efficient and environmentally responsible way.

Electric motorcycles are governed by the same licensing and road laws already in existence for their petrol-powered equivalents, so unlike other commuting options such as e-scooters, the CU mini fits seamlessly into the transport network with no disruption.

While e-bikes are restricted to a top speed of just 15mph in the UK, the CU mini’s 600-watt motor provides a top speed of 25mph, allowing effortless and stable progression through city traffic. With safety paramount, the braking system offers impressive stopping power from the 130mm front and rear discs.

The CU mini’s gear-free, twist and go operation makes the bike incredibly easy to ride. It is AM licence-compliant and can be ridden upon completion of a one-day Compulsory Basic Training course, or by those who obtained a car licence prior to 2001.

The removable lithium-ion battery is the lightest in its class and offers true flexibility without sacrificing on range. Weighing just 7kg, it can be charged at home or work from any standard three-pin UK plug and can last up to 40km between charges.

Keyless ignition aids ease of operation and an inbuilt alarm and tracking features boast industry-leading security. Coupled with the Super Soco app, riders can track the bike in real time and monitor the state of charge from a mobile device.

With unrivalled build quality, the Super Soco CU mini offers a robust and beautifully packaged statement for the urban commuter. With design cues taken directly from Super Soco’s CUx model, the CU mini is a statement machine.

It is priced £1,699 (inclusive of VAT and a £150 discount via the UK Government’s Office for Zero Emission Vehicles Funding grant), meaning it costs less to purchase than many of the best-selling e-bikes in the UK.

For more information on Super Soco or to find your nearest dealer, visit www.supersoco.co.uk

*inclusive of VAT and £150 OZEV grant, exclusive of registration

