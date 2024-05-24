Friday, May 24, 2024
The best untold story of the Isle of Man TT races

Isle of Man TT and Other Roads
1 min.read

The Best Untold Story Of The Isle Of Man Tt RacesDave Madsen-Mygdal, a privateer road racer, started racing at the Isle of Man TT in the early 1980s and has since amassed 149 TT race starts… more than anyone in the history of the world’s most dangerous motorcycle event.

Now in his late  60’s, his passion for road racing keeps burning bright as he prepares for the starting line again.

Faster Than Life gives an exclusive insight into the tight-knit road racing world, family, friendships, the highs, the lows and the generational involvement. The film is not just focused on racing but the human aspect and created in a way accessible to viewers who might not be avid motorbike fans.

The feature documentary follows Dave in 2019 through the two COVID-cancelled TT years and culminates in behind-the-scenes action of TT 2022.  The viewer gets an insight into what it takes for a privateer to get onto the start line of the world’s pinnacle motorcycle race, showing some epic onboard and track shots of Dave as he races through towns, mountains and between the trees & hedges at 150mph in the Supertwin race.

The independent film has been produced by Felipe Costa and Chip Gulland, who are based on the Isle of Man and have worked on a number of projects together combining aerial filming and experience in the Brazilian film industry. Their work has been featured in short films, documentaries and national advertisements while filming in a run-and-gun style.

The film story is 100% complete, and after a successful premiere with two screenings (attended by Dave, family, team, friends and media), the film is now available behind a paywall. Proceeds from this will enable the film to be polished off (image & audio) before submitting to film festivals and streaming platforms. We are receiving feedback from many people on Facebook, Instagram, TT fans, those who aren’t into bikes, motorcycle media and the broader media we will be sharing. The support and participation of road racing fans will be greatly appreciated.

The film can be seen here: https://fasterthanlife.uk/

“No one will repeat what Dave has achieved”
“You’ve seen Dave. He does things his own way”
“True road racing legend.”

