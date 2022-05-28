The Honda Crf450r Headline The 2023 Crf Family Updates

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

The CRF450R, CRF450R 50th Anniversary and CRF450RX headline the 23YM CRF family updates.

The new 23YM CRF450R, CRF450R 50th Anniversary and CRF450RX headline the latest round of updates to Honda’s multi championship winning off-road family. HRC rider feedback from the FIM World MXGP, AMA Supercross and Pro Motocross championships has steered the direction of CRF450R development. As a result, the 23YM CRF450R and CRF450RX are easier to rider faster, for longer.

The 23YM CRF450R features new, narrower intake ports, longer air funnel, smaller 44mm diameter throttle body and revised, factory rider-spec. cam timing that help the engine deliver over 10% more low-rpm torque; this is complemented by an increased – and smoother – low-down power delivery, helping the CRF450R drive harder through the corners. The rear muffler is also more durable through the use of tougher aluminium, but with no weight gain.

Controlling the power increase, revised frame rigidity allows for an increase in the rear spring rate ­and damping for improved rider feedback, control and drive over rutted ground. Likewise, front tyre grip is heightened and overall, the 23YM CRF450R is more stable and turns even faster with better suspension reaction and bump absorption.

New graphics feature a redesign of the iconic HRC logo, representing the expansion of HRC’s activities into automobile racing, while the 23YM CRF450R 50th Anniversary marks half a century since the CR250M Elsinore took to the track. Paying tribute to the mighty CRs of the 1980s, it comes complete with signature features including the blue seat, white number boards, gold wheels and handlebar, metallic grey top/bottom yokes and unique radiator shroud graphics.

The 23YM CRF450RX benefits from the same updates as its motocross sibling but is cross-county prepped with 8L plastic fuel tank, 18-inch rear wheel, specific ECU settings for ignition/injection, forged aluminium sidestand and knuckle guards.

There are also sharp new graphics for the 23YM CRF250R and the CRF250RX, complete with the new HRC logo proudly displayed on the shrouds.

