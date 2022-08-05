The Motorbike Show Turns It Up To 11

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Henry Cole and the gang are back on screen in September for Series 11 of The Motorbike Show on ITV4.

Over the course of six hour-long episodes, Henry will be riding some of his favourite Great British roads on a variety of the latest motorcycles.

A classic bike will be rescued and brought to the shed, where it will gradually be restored to its former glory, with a little help from engineering genius Allen Millyard, ably assisted by Henry, (mainly brewing the tea).

Plus stories of iconic motorcycles, manufacturers and riders, with interviews and archive footage, packed into every programme.

“I can’t believe The Motorbike Show is in its 11th year – a privilege to present it and hopefully entertain a nationwide family of kindred spirits. Happy days!” says Henry.

The Motorbike Show season 11 is scheduled to broadcast weekly on ITV4 on Wednesday evenings from 7th September.

