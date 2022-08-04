Top 5 Motorcycle Races In 2022

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Every year, we look forward to exciting sporting events to keep us entertained. Not only do we get to witness the amazing competition and great entertainment, but it also allows us to visit or learn about the culture in different parts of the world, especially in sports like motorcycle racing, where races are held on different continents.

Just like the year preceding it, 2022 in motorcycle racing came with lots of promises and with the year already half gone, there are still more exciting events to come. Here, we’ll look into the best motorcycle race events of the year, and if you’re looking to make extra cash watching the sport you love, you could check out the best online bookmakers UK to place your wagers.

The 5 Best Motorcycle Races In 2022

Here are the five best motorcycle events that are scheduled to take place in 2022.

1. 2022 MotoGP Race Date: 05-07 August

Circuit: British GP – Silverstone, Great Britain

Here’s a great motorcycle race ahead of us in the year 2022. A few weeks after a well-deserved rest, the paddock leads bigger and better to the spectacular circuit for the British GP on the 5th of August.

You can expect some of the most notable motorcycle manufacturers to show off their bikes for everyone to see in this heroic race. The British Grand Prix lasts three days, from the 5th of August to the 7th of August in Silverstone, Great Britain.

2. 2022 MotoGP Race Date: 19-21 August

Circuit: Austrian GP – Red Bull Ring – Spielberg

After the Silverstone event comes the Austrian Grand Prix, taking place from Friday, the 19th of August 2022, to Sunday, the 22nd of the same month.

Here’s a bit from the race’s schedule. After Pit Walk on Thursday, the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup kicks off on the 19th of August (two free practices on Friday) before an FIM Enel MotoE World Cup qualifying rounds. The first race’s day closes with a Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup Qualifiers at 17:35.

On Day 2, the fans get to view two Moto3 qualifying rounds, MotoGP qualifying rounds, and Moto2 qualifying rounds each. The day peaks in two races: the FIM Enel MotoE World Cup race and a Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup race, to the cheers and excitement of the motorcycle race world. Sunday sees race events continuing from the previous day and peaks in the second Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup race (with 17 laps).

3. 2022 MotoGP Race Date: 02-04 September

Circuit: Italy GP – Misano World Circuit ‘Marco Simoncelli’

The Misano World Circuit ‘Marco Simoncelli’ hosts the MotoGP race, featuring some of the best motorbikes, veteran, and rookie racers in the racing sports world. The iconic race features a 4.2 kilometer, a 14-meter-wide circuit with six left-hand turns, ten right-hand turns, and a pretty long straight of 530 meters.

Dani Pedrosa, who recently retired retains the record for the circuit, while Jorge Lorenzo has the most premier class wins on the race circuit of the current athletes. The atmosphere during the race weekend promises to be never dry, as veteran riders like Valentino Rossi (who takes this race as his home racing event) and Andrea Dovizioso attempt to fly the flag strong for the local fans.

4. 2022 MotoGP Race Date: 16-18 October

Circuit: Aragon GP – MotorLand Aragon

The MotoGP Race leaves Misano in Italy to Aragon, Spain, on the 16th of October. Aragon first welcomed fans for GP racing in 2010, making it the sixth new circuit for GP racing in the country.

Notable champions from the race’s circuit include Marc Marquez, Dani Pedrosa, Sito Pons, and Angel Nieto. As usual, the event is expected to draw tens of thousands of excited racing lovers and families to the tracks, promising entertainment and excitement season after season.

5. 2022 MotoGP Race Date: 23-25 September

Circuit: Japanese GP – Twin Ring Motegi

The Japanese GP comes fifth on the list of 5 best motorcycle races in the year at Motegi, Japan. Home to MotoGP big wigs like Yamaha, Suzuki, and Honda, fans can expect the country’s rich motorcycle heritage to be displayed during the iconic race in the Land of the Rising Sun. The teams and riders will compete at Twin Ring Motegi between the 23rd and 25th of September.

The Bottom Line

The thrills of watching double-wheeled bikes contest against themselves on different tracks are purely elite. Every year, different championships host races on different continents and with different rules. However, all championships are not equal, some are more exciting than others, and we’ve managed to bring you the top 5 motorcycle races still expected in 2022. We hope you enjoyed it!

