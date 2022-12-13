Top Tier Motorcycle Teams Implementing Druck Pressure Measurement Technology Ahead Of 2023 Season

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

A number of top tier motorcycle racing teams, including Hawk Racing, have signed deals with Druck, a Baker Hughes business, and industry leader in pressure measurement technology and instrumentation.

By adopting Druck’s high quality PMP4300 and PMP4400 pressure sensors, designed to provide enhanced levels of accuracy and reliability, Hawk Racing and other motorcycle race teams aim to improve motorcycle performance ahead of the start of the 2023 season.

With an extensive track record across the motorsport sector, the PMP4300 and PMP4400 technology will be used by motorcycle teams to monitor chassis and engine pressure requirements, including brake, fuel, manifold and air pressures, which directly impact motorcycle performance.

The sensors can perform at temperatures from -20 to 175 degrees celsius, plus withstand the extreme vibration and shock associated with professional motorsport series.

“Sensor technology is massively important, and of course, the riders want the latest tech to help enhance their performance,” said Steve Hicken, manager of Leicestershire based Hawk Racing, the longest established team in British Superbikes. “We’ll start the 2023 season with Druck pressure sensors on our British Championship bike to monitor critical parameters. Adopting Druck’s world class pressure sensor technology is just one of a number of significant changes designed to improve our performance across the 2023 season.”

“Drawing on 50 years of pressure measurement expertise, our cutting-edge technology provides motorsport customers with the pressure measurement accuracy and reliability required to optimize performance and achieve marginal gains,” said Gordon Docherty, vice president of Druck. “Extending our footprint across the motorsport sector, we’re delighted to welcome top tier motorcycle teams to our customer portfolio.”

Since 1990, Druck products have been successfully applied across the motorsport sector, with its products chosen by teams from all leading motorsport series. Druck’s increasing footprint across the motorsport sector is due in part to a collaboration established in 2021 with motorsport specialists, Elite Sensors Ltd (ESL).

“ESL has unrivalled knowledge of the sector and with our shared expertise, we are successfully collaborating to meet the needs of teams at the pinnacle of world motorsport,” said ESL CEO Mark Booker. “Very few companies have the expertise or capability to produce pressure sensors to such a high specification as Druck. Full control of the design and manufacture of its sensors sets Druck apart, including in-house raw processing of silicon to deliver high quality products on-time with strong technical support, which is essential within motorsport.

“We’re seeing a rise in demand across the industry, as teams plan how to achieve the competitive edge for the 2023 season and beyond.”

