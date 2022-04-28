Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Developed with LS2’s MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3 riders, the Challenger Carbon combines the latest race technology with first class safety and practicality for road riding.

There are three new colour options for 2022;

One of two new ‘Alloy’ graphics combines Solid Carbon, luxurious titanium/chrome overlays and splashes of orange, that are striking in their own right, but would also complement colours found on many bikes. The sporty White/Blue/Red ‘Alloy’ option looks the part with a wide variety of motorcycles using that colour combination. ‘Fold’ – the third new graphic – will definitely draw attention, with its eye-catching Hi-Vis Yellow highlights.

In all colour options, the Challenger C’s 100% high-grade wide weave carbon fibre shell offers high penetration resistance and energy dispersion, yet weighs just 1350 grams. As you’d expect, it’s both ACU Gold and ECE 22.05 certified for track and road use.

The shell comes in three outer sizes, for the smallest, lightest possible helmet in each fitment range, and has a long-oval shape to follow the natural contour of the head.

A quick-release, wide aperture visor comes with a Pinlock Max Vision Anti Fog System as standard and there’s a flip-down internal sun visor too.

Dynamic Flow-through Ventilation keeps the wearer cool and comfortable, while the breathable, hypoallergenic liner comes with Emergency Release System cheek pads.

The LS2 Challenger Carbon is available in sizes XXS – 3XL and retails at £329.99 for the new graphics. Prices start at £299.99 for the ‘Solid’ Carbon option.

It comes complete with High Quality Bag, Pinlock Max Vision, Tinted Visor, Reflective Stickers and an Air Bag Support.

