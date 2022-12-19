TVS Motor Company announce gaming partnership

TVS Motor Company readies itself to rule the virtual world of racing; Introduces the TVS Apache RR 310 in Gameloft’s Asphalt 8: Airborne, for racing enthusiasts

TVS Motor Company and Gameloft for brands announce their gaming partnership in India

Gamers will now get to virtually ride the popular TVS Apache RR 310 motorcycle in Asphalt 8: Airborne, making it the first Indian two-wheeler company to bring its motorcycle in the popular gaming franchise

Starting December 15, 2022, players worldwide can compete in the superbike exclusive tournament featuring TVSM’s flagship motorcycle

TVS Motor Company, a reputed manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers globally, announced today its partnership with Gameloft for brands for Asphalt 8: Airborne featuring its flagship motorcycle, TVS Apache RR 310. It makes TVS Motor the first Indian two-wheeler manufacturer to bring a virtual racing experience of its motorcycle to Gameloft’s Asphalt 8, one of the world’s leading motor racing game. This integration marks TVS Apache’s foray into the world of gaming, extending its commitment to deliver an unparalleled racing experience to its 4.8 million+ customers, online as well as offline. It is in line with the growing interest for gaming amidst the racing enthusiasts and target audience for TVS Apache, making this integration another medium for the company to engage with enthusiasts across the world even when they are off their motorcycles.

The TVS Apache series built out of TVS Racing, is based on the “Track to Road” philosophy. This philosophy manifests itself in each of TVS Apache motorcycles through the best-in- segment performance, technology and unique stye.

Commenting on the partnership, Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium, TVS Motor Company, said, “TVS Motor Company is excited about its partnership with Gameloft for brands, as it brings TVS Apache RR 310 in the popular gaming franchise – Asphalt 8: Airborne. TVS Apache series has been instrumental in flourishing premium motorcycling culture and is a popular brand among motorcycle enthusiasts and the Gen-Z. We are sure that this collaboration with Gameloft will help in increasing the awareness for TVS Apache brand, targeting a new set of audience while engaging online with our customers. With initiatives like these, TVS Apache has become one of the fastest growing brands in its segment, and continues to demonstrate its focus on bringing innovative platforms to connect with the customers.”

Speaking on the integration, Alexandre Tan, SVP Brand Partnerships & Advertising at Gameloft for brands, said, “TVS Motor is a great partner and we are excited that they are joining us for the first time in this new competition. With this new partner, we are thrilled to bring new innovative and exclusive in the game, creating a deeper connection with the TVS Motor brand and the Asphalt franchise community.”

Key highlights: