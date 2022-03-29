Vanson Leathers Introduces New Line Of Motorcycle Riding Gear

Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

Vanson Leathers is introducing a new custom-fitted cruising gear series to celebrate its support of the Charging Across America Challenge (CAAC). Designed to promote the nation’s transition to electric vehicles (EVs), the event features two riders, Rob Swartz and Steven Day, who will attempt to break the Cannonball cross-country electric motorcycle record of 178 hours and 17 minutes.

Sporting all-new Vanson “Charger” cruising gear, both riders will simultaneously journey coast-to-coast in opposite directions on Energica electric motorcycles following the original 2,906-mile route of the Cannonball Run, creating a unique “race within a race.” The challenge kicks off April 18, 2022, with finish-line crossings scheduled in Redondo Beach, California, and New York City on April 22, 2022.

“When Rob gave us the CAAC details, we wanted to create something really special to reflect the Earth Day finish-line crossing,” said Vanson founder, Michael van der Sleesen. Vanson designers selected a 10 lb. 10 oz. Army Duck canvas made from “ring-spun” cotton yarn material for the “Charger” bib pants and “Road King” jackets, since it is 100% plant-based and sustainable with minimal fossil fuel used to create the final product.

“We’ve dubbed the new design the ‘Charger’ series since it was inspired by the CAAC. From plant seeds to pants seats, this gear is 100% American-made, including the dying and finishing process,” added van der Sleesen.

“Army Duck is a traditional fabric whose time has come again; it’s truly a ‘back to the future’ material. It’s breathable, waterproof and durable. We characterize wax cotton as a ‘living material,’ which can be easily maintained and re-proofed with wax to counter natural aging that occurs with use and exposure to UV over time,” noted van der Sleesen.

Event organizers hope to demonstrate the superiority of electric motorcycles vs. internal combustion-powered brands, but the CAAC is not about speed—it’s about planning, rider endurance and finishing safely. “Rider comfort and safety will be essential in setting the new cross-country electric motorcycle record,” stated event organizer and westbound rider Rob Swartz. “From casual weekend cruising to attempting new speed records at the Bonneville Salt Flats, I’ve relied on Vanson gear for over 20 years,” he added.

Viewers can watch the real-time results of this multiday record attempt on the event website. www.caac2022.com, and on social media.

Additional 2022 Charging Across America Challenge Information:

