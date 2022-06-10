Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Victor Steeman led both Free Practice sessions on the Pirelli Emilia-Romagna Round opening day.

The Dutch rider claimed a 1’49.098s in the afternoon session as he topped both FP1 and FP2 at Misano.

Friday highlights – WorldSSP300

P1 – Victor Steeman (MTM Kawasaki) 1’49.098

Steeman was the fastest in both FP1 and FP1 and set his fastest time in the afternoon session.

He was 0.349s fastest than second-placed Matteo Vannucci (AG Motorsport Italia Yamaha)

“It was a really good start of the weekend. My pace all along was very good. In FP2, I tried to work on the limit. I think we have a good pace for the qualifying and also for the Race 1. I was working more on the race than on the qualifying but the rhythm was here. Normally it’s quite difficult to make a good lap time in WorldSSP300 but now I’m trying to keep my pace so in case something happens in the qualifying then we can try to also be in front. So that’s my goal. I have a very good feeling so I think this weekend we can do a very good job.”

Italian rookie Matteo Vannucci finished in second at the end of Friday for his first WorldSSP300 round at Misano. In third place is another rookie as Alex Millan (SMW Racing) completes the top three 0.168s behind Vannucci.

Wildcard Alfonso Coppola (VM Racing Team) and Bruno Ieraci (Prodina Racing WorldSSP300) finished in fourth and fifth.

Estoril winners and Championship leaders’ Marc Garcia (Yamaha MS Racing) and Samuel Di Sora (Leader Team Flembbo) concluded the opening day of the Pirelli Emilia-Romagna Round in sixth and 13th place respectively.

WorldSSP300 action resumes on Saturday with the Tissot Superpole at 9:45 and Race 1 at 12:40.

WorldSSP300 Combined Results after FP2

1. Victor Steeman (MTM Kawasaki) 1’49.098s

2. Matteo Vannucci (AG Motorsport Italia Yamaha) +0.349s

3. Alex Millan (SMW Racing) +0.517s

4. Alfonso Coppola (VM Racing Team) +0.679s

5. Bruno Ieraci (Prodina Racing WorldSSP300) +0.694s

6. Marc Garcia (Yamaha MS Racing) +0.715s

