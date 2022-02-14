Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

British workwear manufacturer Wearwell has put European workwear brand Herock® in pole position thanks to a new three-year agreement with MotorSport Vision Racing (MSVR).

The partnership will see Herock® sponsoring the Bennetts British Superbike Championship (BSB) for the 2022-25 seasons.

As part of the sponsorship, Wearwell will supply of all the Racesafe marshals and other vital safety and event staff at each Bennetts BSB race event with Herock® branded uniforms. Making it a real team effort, Wearwell will manufacture the garments with support from Chorley-based Carrington Textiles, which has donated its flame retardant fabric to Wearwell to be used in the production of the race-event uniforms.

Wearwell garments will be supplied in orange, red and blue for the Racesafe marshals (orange), BSB medical team (red) and the BSB technical team (blue).

Herock® will benefit from a range of additional branding and marketing assets deployed at each Bennetts BSB race event and across the championship’s extensive media platforms.

Richard Wright, Wearwell CEO, said, “We are delighted to confirm that Wearwell will sponsor the Bennetts BSB Championship over the next three years. It is one of the world’s leading motorsport competitions and home to some of the sport’s most gripping and talented riders.

“It is a hugely exciting partnership for Wearwell and the perfect launchpad to officially introduce Herock® to the UK market. The volunteer marshals and safety staff perform vital work at every race and we couldn’t be happier to play a key role in keeping them safe with Herock® workwear.”

Stuart Higgs, Bennetts BSB Series Director said, “Our Bennetts BSB race events simply could not function without the marshals, medical and technical teams and it is a high priority to provide high quality safety workwear. We are delighted to provide a high visibility platform for Herock® and my gratitude to our partners at Wearwell and their suppliers Carrington Textiles.

The first race of the 2022 Bennetts British Superbike Championship takes place at Silverstone circuit over the Easter weekend on April 15/16/17.

To find out more about Wearwell, visit: www.wearwell.co.uk

To find out more about Herock®, visit: www.herockworkwear.uk

