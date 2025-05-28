Weather window allows practice to start at TT 2025

The rain clouds parted to allow practice to begin on schedule at TT 2025. There were a number of wet patches around the course; but as the session was untimed, it proceeded. Apart from Kerrowmoar, the roads were dry from Kirk Michael to Ramsey. Hairpin to Waterworks; was wet; this is always the last area to dry out.

The Sidecars were first on track; the Crowe brothers were well clear when they broke the silence at Douglas Road Corner, Kirk Michael. There was no drama; just the retirement of Mick Donovan / Maxime Vasseur with a smoking engine. The Supersport and Supertwin machines were next on track. This was a well attended session, Mike Browne was first through Kirk Michael. The only drama in the session was provided by Jim Hind going off piste. He clipped the kerb, sending a cloud of dust skywards. He leant off the bike, pushed it upright and managed to regain full control. The final session was the Superbike and Superstock machines; Josh Brookes, Jim Hind and Davo Johnson the first to reach Kirk Michael. Again; no drama to report from this session; most riders doing one lap in the deepening gloom. Newcomer Mitch Rees was neat and fast from the off; whilst Barry Burrell, having had three sighting laps was noticeably quicker on his fourth lap.

All being well, a full session will be completed this evening.