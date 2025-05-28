Advertisement
Ryan and Callum Crowe at Kirk Michael

Weather window allows practice to start at TT 2025

May 28, 2025

The rain clouds parted to allow practice to begin on schedule at TT 2025. There were a number of wet patches around the course; but as the session was untimed, it proceeded. Apart from Kerrowmoar, the roads were dry from Kirk Michael to Ramsey. Hairpin to Waterworks; was wet; this is always the last area to dry out.

The Sidecars were first on track; the Crowe brothers were well clear when they broke the silence at Douglas Road Corner, Kirk Michael. There was no drama; just the retirement of Mick Donovan / Maxime Vasseur with a smoking engine. The Supersport and Supertwin machines were next on track. This was a well attended session, Mike Browne was first through Kirk Michael. The only drama in the session was provided by Jim Hind going off piste. He clipped the kerb, sending a cloud of dust skywards. He leant off the bike, pushed it upright and managed to regain full control. The final session was the Superbike and Superstock machines; Josh Brookes, Jim Hind and Davo Johnson the first to reach Kirk Michael. Again; no drama to report from this session; most riders doing one lap in the deepening gloom. Newcomer Mitch Rees was neat and fast from the off; whilst Barry Burrell, having had three sighting laps was noticeably quicker on his fourth lap.

All being well, a full session will be completed this evening.

byRichard radcliffe
Published

