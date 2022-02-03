Win A Ducati Panigale With Bemoto

BeMoto, the multibike and modified motorbike insurance specialists, have launched BeLotto: a free to enter competition to win a Ducati Panigale V4 S along with a £10,000 prize pot of motorcycling goodies.

Obtaining an entry into the BeMoto BeLotto is incredibly simple: rewarding the loyalty for riders who are insured through BeMoto with a single Motorcycle, Race Van, Quad, Trike or Buggy policy live on April 18, 2022 (the closing date of the draw), they will automatically be entered with two tickets. Further improving the chance to win is that every additional bike insurance in a Multibike road insurance package along with any live SORN, Annual Travel or GAP Insurance Policy on the closing date also counts for an additional two entries per policy.

For those who aren’t insured with BeMoto but desperately want to win this incredible prize package, they can gain an entry into BeLotto by filling out a short and simple online form at www.bemoto.uk/belotto where the full terms and conditions can also be found.

The main prize of a Ducati Panigale V4 S (£25,000) – acquired from Seastar Superbikes in Norwich – is arguably one of the finest sportsbikes ever built; the 211bhp V4 engine is wrapped in a race-winning chassis and beautiful bodywork, tamed by an incredible package of electronics (and wings) to help try to keep both wheels on the floor and all that performance getting to the ground.

Included within the BeLotto Prize Pot is £10,000 worth of motorcycling clothing, accessories, security products and much more. Already ‘in the pot’ are £1200 worth of R&G styling and protection products for the bike, a top of the range Shoei X-Spirit III helmet, a Helite Turtle 2 Air Bag Vest, a Guardsman Barrier from Image4Security, an Innovv motorcycle dash cam, a pair of Knox Handroid gloves, Ultimate custom motorcycle ear plugs, a Titan motorcycle shelter, BeMoto insurance for the bike up to a value of £1000, and much more.

The prize pot is being added to each week, so people are urged to keep checking back to the BeLotto page and BeMoto’s social media to see what further incredible items are being added to the mix.

The BeLotto prize draw closes on April 18, 2022, and the winner will be announced on the BeMoto Facebook page.

When it comes to Road, Dirt and Track insurance, find out how BeMoto know the difference at www.bemoto.uk or call 01733 907000.

