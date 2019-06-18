KTM lifts the covers off its most hardcore Adventure bike for 2020 – the limited edition KTM 790 ADVENTURE R RALLY

Restricted to just 500 units worldwide, the third and newest member of the KTM 790 ADVENTURE family is positioned as the most travel capable rally bike. For those riders who demand the most hardcore performance and the very best suspension equipment available, this is the machine that will easily cross continents in order to ride to the start line of a rally.

Based heavily on the KTM 790 ADVENTURE R, this exclusive model retains the same steel trellis chassis and the potent and compact 95hp LC8c parallel twin engine, with the major component difference being the addition of the special WP XPLOR PRO suspension. Built in the same department as WP’s Factory Racing equipment, it offers similar levels of performance for extreme riding. An additional 30mm of suspension travel front and back helps clear the most awkward obstacles and also creates a seat height of 910mm for this special model.

The WP XPLOR PRO 7548 fork uses cone valve technology; a unique valving system that permits almost limitless damping performance and combines comfort with bottoming resistance. Setting levels that normally can only be achieved by changing the shim stack can now be adjusted from the outside. The cone valve allows unlimited opening, so any harshness of the suspension is reduced.

The high quality and fully adjustable WP XPLOR PRO 6746 shock absorber for the KTM 790 ADVENTURE R RALLY has been developed based on KTM’s unrivalled experience from top-level rally competition. Due to modern, low-friction components, the shock absorber shows a significant increase in its damping performance and reduces the physical strain for riders. The shock absorber employs a progressive damping system (PDS) and has completely – and easily – adjustable damping behaviour.

To emphasize its READY TO RACE credentials, along with the WP XPLOR PRO suspension the KTM 790 ADVENTURE R RALLY features a weight-saving Akrapovič exhaust, carbon fibre tank protectors and Quickshifter+ as standard. Easily distinguished by its unique color and graphic design with a clear screen and winglets, this special edition model comes with narrower rims fitted with tubes for hard offroad conditions, a high, straight racing seat to improve racing ergonomics and Rally footrests for comfort and grip when standing for long days.

Hubert Trunkenpolz (CMO KTM AG): “Quite simply, we’ve built the KTM 790 ADVENTURE R RALLY because we can! At KTM we continually try to push ourselves and the development of our products – this is the READY TO RACE way. We have the equipment at our disposal and we know how to make a truly special bike for our hardcore customers. With its Pro Components range, WP offers suspension close to the same level used by the Dakar-winning Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Rally team on the KTM 450 RALLY. The new KTM 790 ADVENTURE R RALLY is exactly as it says: A rally bike ready for any adventure.”

