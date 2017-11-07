Two all-new GS models are joined on stage by the C 400 X and the K 1600 Grand America at EICMA as BMW Motorrad continues to build and diversify model line-up
The world’s media gathered in Milan, Italy to discover the latest offering from BMW Motorrad. Both the F 750 GS and F 850 GS proved an instant hit as they further developed the ever-popular GS range.
The new C 400 X scooter has opened a new segment of the urban mobility market with the K 1600 Grand America continuing to chase an even higher standard of touring comfort.
Since their debut in 2007, the F series GS models have always represented premium riding enjoyment in the mid-class Adventure segment. After close to ten years of consistent model development, BMW Motorrad has fully redesigned and re-engineered its middle-class GS models to create the ultimate riding machines. Whether you’re looking to tour with luggage and a passenger, enjoy the winding roads or heading off on an adventure into off-road terrain, the new BMW F 750 GS and F 850 GS are ready.
Highlights of the new BMW F 750 GS and F 850 GS:
- Powerful two-cylinder, in-line engine with a displacement of 853 cc. F 750 GS: 57 kW (77 hp) at 7500 rpm and 83 Nm at 6000 rpm. F 850 GS: 70 kW (95 hp) at 8250 rpm and 92 Nm at 6250 rpm.
- New, robust steel bridge frame in monocoque construction for increased riding precision.
- ABS, ASC plus ‘Rain’ and ‘Road’ riding modes included as standard.
- ESA electronic suspension adjustment available as optional equipment.
- A re-engineered clutch for a discernible reduction in clutch lever operating force.
- Full LED headlight including LED daytime running light as optional equipment.
- Connectivity with multi-functional instrument cluster and 6.5 inch full-colour TFT display plus numerous features as optional equipment.
- Intelligent emergency call function now offered for the first time as optional equipment for the middle class.
- Sharper GS profile resulting from new design.
- New colour concepts and style variations Rallye and Exclusive.
- A range of optional equipment and accessories that is unique in the middle class, such as Keyless Ride, Gear Shift Assistant Pro, Dynamic ESA, eCall and Connectivity.
BMW Motorrad continues to expand its Urban Mobility offering with the introduction of the BMW C 400 X, a premium addition to the mid-size scooter segment. The C 400 X is designed not just to beat traffic congestion, but to turn it into a fun and enjoyable experience.
Highlights of the new BMW C 400 X:
- Efficiency-optimised single-cylinder engine with a capacity of 350 cc, high torque and CVT gearbox.
- Highly compact design with wet sump lubrication.
- 25 kW (34 hp) at 7 500 rpm and 35 Nm at 6 000 rpm.
- Electronic fuel injection, digital engine control and ASC.
- Suspension with rugged tubular steel frame.
- Torsionally stiff drivetrain swing arm with innovative swing arm bearing for minimum vibration.
- Telescopic fork at front and two spring struts at rear with ample spring travel.
- Powerful braking system with ABS as standard.
- LED lighting technology as standard.
- Excellent wind and weather protection and sophisticated ergonomics.
- Generous storage space with two storage compartments and Flexcase.
- Attractive paint finishes with distinctive character qualities.
Derived from the BMW K 1600 B, the BMW K 1600 Grand America is designed specifically for comfortable long-distance travel. This new model combines the supreme performance of its six-cylinder engine with exclusive equipment to make long-distance rides comfortable and interesting, whether alone or with a passenger. Embracing the USA’s love for relaxed, luxurious two-wheel travel, the K 1600 Grand America sets a new standard for touring comfort.
Highlights of the new BMW K 1600 Grand America:
- Authentic, harmonious design with dynamically elongated side line slopping to the rear.
- Topcase with integrated passenger backrest and additional transport capacity for particularly long trips.
- Side cases and topcase with integrated lighting units.
- Optional Style Package with two-colour finish in Blackstorm metallic / Austin Yellow metallic.
- Six-cylinder in-line engine that meets EU4 requirements with an output of 118 kW/160 hp at 7 750 rpm and a maximum torque of 175 Nm at 5 250 rpm.
- Electronic suspension Dynamic ESA with damping modes “Road” and “Cruise” as standard.
- Reverse assist for effortless manoeuvring as standard.
- Effective weather protection due to particularly high windshield.
- Footboards for relaxed “feet forward” rider seating position as standard.
- Shift Assistant Pro for shifting up and down without clutch activation as an ex works option.
- Standard equipment also includes engine protection bars, ABS Pro, Dynamic Traction Control DTC, xenon headlight, heated grips, seat heating, Multi-Controller, three riding modes (Rain, Road, Dynamic), cruise control, audio system with navigation preparation.
All four models will be available in the UK from Spring 2018. The F 750 GS will retail for a base price of £7,950 with the F 850 GS available from £9,400. For those looking to tour in style, the K 1600 Grand America will be available from £22,150 in Spring 2018.
For more information on BMW Motorrad products, or to find your local BMW Motorrad Retailer, visit www.bmw-motorrad.co.uk or call 0800 777 155.
