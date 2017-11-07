Two all-new GS models are joined on stage by the C 400 X and the K 1600 Grand America at EICMA as BMW Motorrad continues to build and diversify model line-up

The world’s media gathered in Milan, Italy to discover the latest offering from BMW Motorrad. Both the F 750 GS and F 850 GS proved an instant hit as they further developed the ever-popular GS range.

The new C 400 X scooter has opened a new segment of the urban mobility market with the K 1600 Grand America continuing to chase an even higher standard of touring comfort.

BMW F 750 GS and F 850 GS.

Since their debut in 2007, the F series GS models have always represented premium riding enjoyment in the mid-class Adventure segment. After close to ten years of consistent model development, BMW Motorrad has fully redesigned and re-engineered its middle-class GS models to create the ultimate riding machines. Whether you’re looking to tour with luggage and a passenger, enjoy the winding roads or heading off on an adventure into off-road terrain, the new BMW F 750 GS and F 850 GS are ready.

Highlights of the new BMW F 750 GS and F 850 GS: