It’s all square heading into Sunday after a dramatic end to Race 1.

Cameron Horsman took an emphatic victory in Race 1 of the season finale weekend at Silverstone, with the number 23 coming out on top to pull away from a classic group battle. There was some big drama in that battle, however, as key rival and former points leader Scott Ogden hit some bike trouble on the final lap and dropped to seventh over the line – leaving the two equal on points heading into Sunday’s final race of the season. Jack Nixon and Fenton Seabright completed the podium after the shuffle.

It was Seabright who took the holeshot from pole, with Nixon retaining second and Ogden immediately up into third from fourth on the grid. Horsman, who started eighth, had more to do off the line but got the job done, joining the front fight from the off. He didn’t waste any time cutting through to the lead, either. Ogden seemed to slip back as Horsman sliced forwards, with the number 23 picking off Nixon and Seabright in a two-for-one to lead over the line at the end of Lap 1.

Brian Hart was then able to escape the pack to chase Horsman down, and the two made a gap at the front for a good few laps; the race seemingly set up to remain a duel. But the likes of Seabright and Rhys Irwin pulled the pin soon after to catch the duo as the front group converged into just that once again – a freight train.

By the penultimate lap, boiling point was well and truly reached, with Horsman still leading but Ogden now the man tagged on to the back of his great rival. Horsman managed to pull out some breathing space over the line onto the final lap, however, and it seemed his to lose as Ogden got embroiled in the brawl for second.

That’s when the drama hit. Nixon struck and pulled away for a safe-looking second as Ogden seemed to start going backwards – and unfortunately for the former Cup leader, that continued. Seabright was able to get past next, and as Horsman crossed the line for another impressive win, his rival was forced to settle for seventh, salvaging just enough points to set up a mouth-watering Sunday: the two are now equal on points.

Nixon kept his impressive P2 as Seabright completed the podium, with Brian Hart’s hard work at the front rewarding him with P4 by the flag. Charlie Farrer completed the top five ahead of Jack Hart, with Ogden in P7.

Harvey Claridge took a top BTC result in eighth, with Rhys Irwin coming home P9 in the end after some impressive moves at the front earlier in the race.

Charlie Atkins completed the top ten at the head of a big group, with Scott Swann in P11 and only a tenth ahead of Jamie Davis. Jamie Lyons was even closer in 13th, with Corey Tinker the last of that battle in P14.

Torin Collins fought through another big squabble to complete the points.

That’s it from Silverstone on Saturday, with huge drama hitting the British Talent Cup just ahead of the final race of the season. It’s everything or nothing on Sunday, so tune in for Race 2 at 16:00 local time (GMT +1).









Random News Story/strong>

https://superbike-news.co.uk/wordpress/piaggio-mp3-300-hpe/