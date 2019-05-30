In a dynamic, creative display of artisanship, Indian Motorcycle, America’s first motorcycle company, today announced a collaboration with five renowned artists on a limited-edition line of tank covers for Indian’s all-new FTR 1200. Only 100 tank covers for each design will be produced, with the five unique designs to be unveiled on June 13 at Wheels & Waves in Biarritz, France.

Indian Motorcycle curated a lineup of artists with extremely distinct styles from street graffiti to modern abstract, in order to appeal to a wider range of consumer preferences. The artistic tank covers will allow FTR 1200 owners to instantly transform their bike into a piece of mobile fine art, while also increasing their personal connection to the FTR 1200.

The five artists include:

  • Steve Caballero: A legendary skateboarding icon and original member of the famed “Bones Brigade,” Cab has forged his legacy by turning pools and half pipes into canvases for his skate artistry. Over the years, he has become well-known for his extraordinary “low-brow,” hot-rod-culture-inspired original artwork. His designs are now highly sought after by brands and collectors across the skate and art industries.
  • D*Face: D*Face (a.k.a. Dean Stockton) is a leading figure in Urban Contemporary Art, inaugurating his career on the streets more than 15 years ago. He originally entered the scene by hand-drawing stickers and posters, adhering them all over London and beyond for the unsuspecting public to discover. His work has since evolved, from fine art gallery shows to full-scale outdoor mural installations that transform urban landscapes and high-rise buildings into massive works of art.
  • Adam Turman: A home-grown visionary from Indian Motorcycle’s very own backyard of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Turman is known best for large-scale, vivid and dynamic wall-mural installations throughout the Midwest. He began his art career by creating gig posters for local bands, taking inspiration from the bold, graphic style of 1980s comics and heavy metal art. Turman’s keen ability to marry his bold, vivid artistic visions with strategic-marketing objectives has made him one of the Midwest region’s most sought-after commercial artists.
  • ThankYouX: ThankYouX (a.k.a. Ryan Wilson) began his artistic journey on the streets of Los Angeles spray painting stencils in homage to Andy Warhol. While these signature stencils were his initial calling card, they were only scratching the surface of his multi-faceted artistic identity. As his level of notoriety expanded, the nature of his expression evolved to modern abstract designs that stand in contrast to the more conventional graffiti-inspired street-art paradigm. His unique brand of street art has captured attention and earned acclaim around the world.
  • RISK: A true “O.G.” in the world of graffiti, RISK began his career as a founding member of the WCA (West Coast Artists) graffiti crew. RISK was one of the first graffiti writers in Southern California to paint freight trains and pioneered the use of billboards and freeway overpasses as artistic canvases. Over several decades his career has transitioned from the streets to museums, galleries and clothing lines. Risk is an innovative contemporary artist who now incorporates everything from advanced: “colour theory” to “neon” in his body of work.

The FTR 1200 stands as Indian Motorcycle’s most-customisable platform to date, featuring four distinct accessory collections, designed to modify the bike’s overall look and feel based on the unique tastes and styles of different riders. With its fuel tank located beneath the seat, the FTR 1200 airbox sits directly over the motor where fuel tanks more commonly reside. This allows for tank covers that are easy to remove and interchange, making the process of customisation and personalisation even more efficient for riders.

“Art and motorcycles share a common thread of self-expression, and for motorcycles, customisation is where self-expression truly comes to life,” said Reid Wilson, Senior Director of Marketing and Product for Indian Motorcycles. “The FTR 1200 and its diverse accessory collections, were purposefully designed to enable a rider’s desire for self-expression, and the Artist Series serves that same purpose in a highly artistic fashion.”

An episodic content series, scheduled to debut shortly after Wheels & Waves, will showcase each of the five artists, their design process, and their unique airbox cover designs. Final designs and detailed product information will be available after the unveiling at Wheels & Waves on June 13.

For those buying a five-day ticket in advance, Indian Motorcycle will automatically enter them into a prize draw for a chance to win the all-new FTR 1200. The draw will take place on Saturday night at the main stage of the village. Advance tickets can now be bought online from: wheels-and-waves.com

ABOUT WHEELS & WAVES
Founded in 2008, Wheels and Waves is the successful realisation of the dream of a group of friends, the Southsiders, who are passionate about motorcycles. Lovers of the Basque Country, Southsiders have brought together hundreds of like-minded individuals who gather in the spirit of companionship. “Wheels and Waves is about eliminating social barriers and bringing different sets of people together without judgement. It’s about the joy of mixing together all kinds of communities, languages and cultures. It’s about living in the present without being nostalgic for the past, but not losing sight of the best moments of the past.” wheels-and-waves.com

ABOUT INDIAN MOTORCYCLE
Indian Motorcycle, a wholly owned subsidiary of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE: PII), is America’s first motorcycle company. Founded in 1901, Indian Motorcycle has won the hearts of motorcyclists around the world and earned distinction as one of America’s most legendary and iconic brands through unrivalled racing dominance, engineering prowess and countless innovations and industry firsts. Today that heritage and passion is reignited under new brand stewardship. To learn more, please visit www.indianmotorcycle-intl.eu/select-country/





