Global technology giant set to partner with the world’s fastest motorcycle racing Championship.

Dorna Sports is thrilled to announce a new partnership with Lenovo that will see the global brand become Technical Partner of the FIM MotoGP™ World Championship. Lenovo is the world’s #1 PC company recognised for its innovation and quality, making it an ideal partner for MotoGP™. With the Lenovo Legion™ gaming brand already a partner of the MotoGP™ eSport Championship, this new agreement takes the collaboration to new heights.

Effective for the rest of the 2019 season and continuing into 2020, Lenovo will be the key technology partner for Dorna, which will include equipping staff with Lenovo desktop PCs, laptops, workstations, tablets, monitors, and data center solutions. From day-to-day office operations to analysing computations from high-tech sensors, like the gyroscopic 4K cameras on each bike, the collaboration with Lenovo will also enable Dorna engineers to explore new and better ways of packaging video in dynamic formats, allowing TV viewers to see what’s happening in the moment from all angles.

In addition, the Lenovo brand will become a visible part of each MotoGP™ race weekend. Lenovo will appear on on-screen graphics during TV broadcasts at every Grand Prix to offer millions of viewers a more informative broadcast experience, emphasising real-time performance data, and Lenovo will be featured on prominent banners in the pitlane at each circuit.

Gianfranco Lanci, Chief Operating Officer for Lenovo, said: “MotoGP is on its way to becoming the largest spectator sport in the world; Dorna will use Lenovo’s technology to push the limits of motorsport coverage to make it the most entertaining to watch from nearly any enabled location around the world. We’re delighted about the opportunity to have Lenovo products at the heart of transforming how spectators enjoy the excitement of MotoGP on big and small screens, but also, the brand visibility the partnership will drive.”

Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta said: “We are extremely happy to extend our partnership with the world’s #1 company in computing. Besides the strong partnership that Lenovo have with Ducati and also with the MotoGP eSport Championship, this new agreement shows the commitment from Lenovo to contribute, thanks to their top quality devices, to making MotoGP even better as a sport.”

Tune in for the next chapter of MotoGP™ in 2019 this weekend as the grid take on the iconic Mugello.

LENOVO and LENOVO LEGION are trademarks of Lenovo.





