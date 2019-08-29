The online phase of the Championship is over, with finalists now chosen and the live events up next.

Three months of online selection, six Online Challenges, three Pro Drafts and four million kilometres raced by the competitors have now brought the first phase of the 2019 MotoGP™ eSport Championship to a close, with excitement in full gear ahead of the final stretch of the season. During the online phase, an incredible 11 million video views and 60 million impressions have seen more than 1.7 million engagements with MotoGP™ eSport – record-breaking numbers in the series’ third season. Participation in the Championship, which is played on the official MotoGP™19 videogame developed and published by our long standing partner, Milestone, is up 30% on last year, ensuring 2019 is the biggest year yet for the series.

The Pro Draft, new for 2019, cemented MotoGP™ eSport as a global Championship, with 72 participants from 16 countries making it through, from as far and wide as the USA, Brazil, South Africa, India and Indonesia. Those 72 fought it out to become finalists, with 12 players emerging to move through to the final phase of the Championship – the Global Series, played on Lenovo Legion™ PCs.

Here’s the final 12 players and the teams they will represent:

AdrianDP26 (SPA) – Team Suzuki Ecstar

EleGhosT555 (SPA) – Repsol Honda Team

AndrewZH (ITA) – Ducati Team

Trastevere73 (ITA) – Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP

Juan_nh16 (SPA) – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Cristianmm17 (SPA) – Team Suzuki Ecstar

Moe (IDN) – LCR Honda Castrol

XxBoMbeR_45xX (SPA) – Petronas Yamaha SRT

Wimp (BEL) – Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Mereja (BRA) – Pramac Racing

Rllorca (SPA) – Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

Mrtftw (AUS) – Reale Avintia Racing

The Global Series is disputed over three onsite events, with two races at each. The first takes place at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli on Friday evening of the #SanMarinoGP, getting underway at 19:30 local time (GMT +2). The second live event takes place on Friday at the #AragonGP at 19:00 (GMT +2), before the classic season finale at Valencia alongside MotoGP™, where everything will be decided – and races are worth double points!

Make sure to tune in LIVE on MotoGP™ eSport – YouTube, Facebook, Twitteror Instagram – on MotoGP™ channels or to selected TV broadcast partners showing the events, and head to the MotoGP™ eSport official website for more information.

Pau Serracanta, Managing Director of Dorna Sports: “It’s fantastic to see how MotoGP eSport continues to grow year on year and to see its popularity skyrocketing as it cements its global appeal. This season we have finalists from Europe, America, Asia and Oceania, making it a truly global Championship – just like the MotoGP World Championship of which every player is such a fan. eSport is a significant part of our sport and important for our partners.”









Random News Story/strong>