New for 2019, the Peugeot Pulsion 125 is packed with intelligent technology and ergonomic design to create a smart scooter for life in and out of the city.

Smart Ergonomics

Designed for comfort and control, the unique curvature of the handlebars gives ‘heads-up-steering’ and the full-colour TFT screen is easily visible without moving the head. The riding position is triangulated, for comfortable posture and enhanced control. Combined with the Pulsion’s compact size, low centre of gravity, 14-inch front wheel and high quality suspension, the riding position is confidence-inspiring and delivers class-leading handling.

Smart Comms

The Pulsion’s i-Connect® system also allows full smartphone connectivity for turn-by-turn GPS on the dash whilst riding; along with calls, SMS and social media notifications whilst stationary – no need to take your phone out. The Pulsion can be synced with up to five different phones too, so there’s no re-connecting should the rider have multiple devices or if the Pusion is used by different people. Thoughtfully, in the glove box is a 12V USB socket for charging on the move.

Smart Power

The Pulsion is propelled by Peugeot’s latest PowerMotion® 125cc liquid-cooled, fuel-injected four-stroke engine. It’s fully Euro4 (and London ULEZ) compliant, returning 97 mpg, yet puts out an impressive 14.6bhp and 11.9Nm of torque, for effortless riding, in and out of town.

Smart Safety

Disc brakes feature at the front and rear of the Pulsion. ABS comes as standard as does SBC (Synchro Braking Concept) – a combined braking system, allowing the rider to use the left lever to engage both the front and rear brake at the same time with perfect balance. Automatic hazard warning lights are activated under hard braking, alerting other road users to your actions in the event of an emergency stop.

Peugeot Motocycles is also the first manufacturer to offer a luminous signature style Daytime Running Light (DRL) within the two-wheel scooter segment, for maximum safety day and night.

Smart Security

Helping to prevent theft is the Smart Key, without which the Pulsion can’t be started. It also features a handy ‘Find-Me’ function, which will flash the Pulsion’s lights at the press of a button on the fob, allowing the user to instantly pick out their bike in crowded bike bays and dimly-lit parking areas.

The new Peugeot Pulsion is available in two versions: the ‘Allure’ with a taller screen, as well as a support plate for the installation of a top box (available to purchase separately) and the sporty ‘RS’ with ‘bare’ handlebars and sport style screen, as well as a custom-cool stainless steel footplates.

Both versions retail at £4,499-*. For full spec visit www.peugeotmotocycles.co.uk

* Price includes manufacturer’s delivery, pre-delivery inspection, petrol, number plate and VAT at 20%. Government first registration fee and vehicle excise duty are not included and will be charged at the prevailing rate. Price and specifications correct at time of print.





